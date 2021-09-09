By The Review
TOWANDA— The Canton volleyball team opened the NTL season with a 3-0 victory over Towanda on Wendesday night in Towanda.
Canton did not complete the sweep easily as Towanda kept it close. The final scores were 25-17, 25-19, and 25-20 in favor of Canton.
Aislyn Williams led the way for the Warriors, finishing with 22 points, 6 aces, 25 assists, and 3 digs. Aislyn Williams had 9 points, 3 aces, 12 kills, 1 block, and 7 digs. Keri Wesneski had 11 points, 3 aces, 7 kills, and 7 digs rounding out the top performers for the Warriors.
For Towanda, Shaylee Greenland had 8 points, 8 assists, and 1 dig. Destiny Brennan had 8 points and 1 dig. Paige Manchester posted a line of 8 kills, 8 blocks, 5 points, and 9 digs. Lastly, Gracie Schoonover contributed 2 points, and 8 kills.
Towanda is back in action tonight on the road against Sayre. Canton heads to Athens on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.