CANTON — The Canton volleyball squad cruised to a 3-0 sweep of Williamson on Thursday evening.
Canton won the sets 25-16, 25-16, 25-23 to secure the sweep.
Both teams were unbeaten in the NTL Small School Division heading into Thursday night’s match. Canton now takes the sole possession of first place with a 3-0 division mark.
Allyson Butcher led the way for Canton with 10 points, including two aces, 23 assists, five digs and two kills.
Canton would also get 11 points, five aces, four kills and three assists from Rachel Martin, while Marissa Ostrander had 13 points, six aces, four digs and one assist and Keri Wesneski finished with 10 points, five kills, five digs and three aces.
Aislyn Williams chipped in seven points, seven kills, seven digs, four blocks and two aces and Trisha Gilbert added seven points, four kills, two aces and one dig. Jillaney Hartford finished the victory with seven kills for Canton.
Canton will visit Troy on Tuesday.
JV: Canton beat Williamson 2-0 with set wins of 25-23 and 25-20.
Mae Kinner had four kills, three aces and two digs and Kendall Kitchen had five kills and four digs for Canton.
The junior varsity Warriors would also get four assists, four digs and two aces from Marissa Ostrander. Addi Pepper added five assists, three digs, two aces and one kill, while Keri Wesneski had six aces and one dig and Hannah Kendall had two kills and one ace.
Cowanesque Valley 3, Sayre 0
WESTFIELD — Cowanesque Valley swept Sayre in NTL volleyball action on Thursday night.
Maddison Belles had a strong performance for Sayre, tallying five kills, four blocks, two aces and three digs.
Aliyah Rawlings also put stats on the board in four categories with two kills, two aces, three digs and seven assists.
Emma Smith recorded a team-leading 10 assists, and added on one dig and one ace.
Alexis Frisbie led Sayre with eight digs.
Gianna Quattrini had two aces to go along with two kills and two digs.
Sayre will travel to Williamson on Oct. 12 for a match at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.