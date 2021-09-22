CANTON — The Canton volleyball team swept Wyalusing in straight sets 25-19, 25-8, 25-12 on Tuesday night in Canton.
Keri Wesneski led the Lady Warriors in points with 14. Wesneski also added seven aces, five digs, and one kill to her stat line. Aislyn Williams had 10 points, four aces, 10 kills, and two blocks.
Allyson Butcher led Canton in assists, recording 15. Butcher also had nine points, three aces, and seven digs. Marissa Ostrander led the Lady Warriors with nine digs. Ostrander also had 12 points and two aces.
For Wyalusing, Emilee Otis had six assists and three kills. London Edwards had three kills and 11 digs.
Wyalusing returns to the court Thursday night hosting Sayre at 7:30 p.m. Canton plays next against North Penn-Liberty at home at 7:30 p.m.
