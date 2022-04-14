Millville — The Canton baseball team struck fast and didn’t let up in a 13-7 victory over Millville on Wednesday evening.
The Warriors scored on a fielder’s choice, a sacrifice fly, and Weston Bellows stole home in the first inning.
Bellows went on to hit a three-run home run in the second inning. Hayden Ward also hit an RBI single in the inning.
Bellows finished the game 2-for-5 with three RBI. Ward went 1-for-4 with one RBI and one walk.
Canton’s Gavin Morse went 1-for-2 with two RBI. Cohen Landis went 1-for-4 with two RBI.
The Warriors host Williamson today at 4:30 p.m.
