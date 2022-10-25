Canton VB

Canton’s Aislyn Williams sets up a teammate during Saturday’s match against rival Troy.

 Photo Provided

TROY — The Canton Lady Warriors volleyball team extended their win streak to four games with a sweep over Troy on Saturday.

Troy would hang close in all three sets, but Canton would pick up the sweep with wins of 25-23, 25-23, and 25-19 to move to 16-3 on the season.