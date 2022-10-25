TROY — The Canton Lady Warriors volleyball team extended their win streak to four games with a sweep over Troy on Saturday.
Troy would hang close in all three sets, but Canton would pick up the sweep with wins of 25-23, 25-23, and 25-19 to move to 16-3 on the season.
Canton was once again led by a strong all-around outing from Aislyn Williams, who notched eight aces, two kills, 20 assists, eight digs, and two blocks.
Jillaney Hartford also had a busy day on the court with two aces, six kills, six digs, and one block.
Keri Wesneski added 11 kills and four digs, Kendall KItchen recorded 10 digs, Madison Hulbert notched seven digs, Marissa Ostrander added one ace and 11 kills, and Tara Gilbert chipped in three kills.
Canton has just one game left on their regular season schedule, with an away match against Cowanesque Valley tonight at 7:30 p.m. A win would give the Warriors the NTL Small School title.
WELLSBORO — The Wyalusing Lady Rams finished off their regular season with a 3-0 sweep over Wellsboro on Tuesday to bring their record to 15-5.
Wyalusing won sets by scores of 25-11, 26-24, and 25-13.
There were no stats available at the time of publishing.
With the win, Wyalusing sits in first place in the NTL Small School Division — and can claim first place if Canton drops their season finale to Cowanesque Valley tonight.
SAYRE — The Towanda volleyball team picked a 3-0 sweep over Sayre on Saturday for their fifth win of the season.
Towanda would narrowly pick up a win in set one by a score of 27-25 but would use their momentum to pick up a more comfortable victory in set two by a score of 25-17.
Sayre would fight back in the third set, but Towanda would ultimately complete the sweep in a 26-24 win.
Towanda was paced by Paige Manchester who recorded a team-high in both kills with 16, and in blocks with five while adding seven digs.
Addie Maynard added nine digs, Shaylee Greenland recorded nine assists, Brynn Woodruff recorded three kills, Kaitlyn Williams had one block and four kills, Winter Saxer notched two blocks, and Brae Overpeck added eight kills.
Sayre was led by Maddison Belles with eight kills, two aces, and 14 digs.
Aliyah Rawlings led the way in attack with 10 kills while adding seven digs.
Emma Smith recorded five aces, six kills, and five digs, Makenna Garrison notched three aces and a team-high 28 digs, Elizabeth Boyle added one ace, and 34 assists, and Gabrielle Shaw added five kills, one block, and two digs.
The Sayre volleyball team finished their season with a record of 0-18 and Towanda will close their season out tonight in Liberty at 7:30 p.m.
