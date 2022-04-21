CANTON — Holden Ward recorded three RBI and pitched three scoreless inning for Canton in a 12-2 victory over Towanda on Wednesday evening.
Towanda went up 2-0 in the second inning. Ocatvius Chacona scored on an error and Owen Clark scored on ground out.
Weston Bellows hit an RBI single during the fourth inning and Holden Ward smacked an RBI single in the fifth inning to knot the game back up at 2-2.
The Warriors offense poured it on in the fifth inning, scoring nine runs. Highlighting the inning was a Mason Herald RBI double.
Gavin Morse went 3-for-4 with one RBI, Weston Bellows went 2-for-3 with two RBI, and Holden Ward went 3-for-5 with three RBI.
Ward struck out four batters in three scoreless innings of work.
Chacona went 2-for-3 for Towanda. The Black Knights are back in action tonight on the road against Northeast Bradford at 4:30 p.m.
Canton will host North Penn Mansfield tonight at 4:30 p.m.
