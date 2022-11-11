MUNCY — For the fifth-straight season, Canton and Muncy will be battling for the District IV Class A Championship on Saturday at 7 p.m.
In their last four matchups in the finals, Muncy is 3-1, while Canton was the winner by a wide margin last season with a 45-7 win.
In the previous three, Muncy just edged past the Warriors, with all of their wins coming by five points or less.
Canton enters the matchup 9-1 — with their only blemish coming against the undefeated Class AAAA Jersey Shore Bulldogs in a 23-0 battle.
The Warriors are paced by an incredible defense and a potent running attack that has gashed opponents this year, with senior Riley Parker leading the way on the ground where he has posted 1,171 yards and 20 touchdowns on only 119 carries.
Canton has five other runners with at least 200 yards on the year, with Weston Bellows (347), Ben Fitch (279), Hayden Ward (276), Michael Davis (247), and Holden Ward (220) all contributing to the rush attack that has compiled 2,800 yards and 48 touchdowns on the year.
The passing game has also shown some strong flashes this season, with a host of quarterbacks contributing to their 755 yards passing and seven touchdowns through the air.
The top passer for Canton has been Austin Allen, who has completed 62 percent of his passes for 347 yards and three scores.
The top pass catchers have been Weston Bellows, who has 15 catches for 265 yards and one touchdown, and Hayden Ward, who has 135 yards and two scores.
Canton has scored an average of 40 points per game and has topped the 40-point mark on six occasions.
The true star for the Warriors team has been their defense though, holding opponents to just 7.9 points per game and has pitched five shutouts this season.
The defense is paced by Hudson Ward, who has 105 tackles and two sacks, and Hayden Ward, who has 84 tackles and five sacks.
Weston Bellows leads the way in the secondary with five interceptions and 34 tackles while Bailey Ferguson has two interceptions and 29 tackles.
They will face the top-seeded undefeated Muncy Indians who are 10-0 but have faced a much easier schedule in the 2022 season.
Their opponents’ win percentage is 25% (compared to Canton with an opponent win percentage of 41%), but they have taken care of business in those games to secure their perfect record.
Muncy has scored an average of 45 points per game and has topped the 40-point mark eight times in 2022.
Their defense has held opponents to 15 points per game with no shutouts on the year.
Their passing game is led by Branson Eyer, who is a dynamic runner as well.
Canton and Muncy share four common opponents in South Williamsport, Wellsboro, NP-Mansfield, and Montgomery.
Against South Williamsport, Muncy squeaked out a 21-14 win — their closest contest of the year.
Canton demolished South in both of their matchups racking up a 92-13 point differential in their 2-0 span against the Mounties.
Against Montgomery, both teams won big, with Muncy topping the Red Raiders 56-15 and Canton winning 73-6.
Muncy was barely able to escape Wellsboro with a 30-22 win, while Canton demolished the Hornets 35-0.
Against NP-Mansfield Muncy won 49-19, while Canton beat Mansfield 53-0.
The game will kick off at 7 p.m. on Saturday in Muncy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.