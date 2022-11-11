Parker breaks tackle

Canton’s Riley Parker breaks a tackle during their win over Troy earlier in the 2022 season.

 Review Photo/Nick Coyle

MUNCY — For the fifth-straight season, Canton and Muncy will be battling for the District IV Class A Championship on Saturday at 7 p.m.

In their last four matchups in the finals, Muncy is 3-1, while Canton was the winner by a wide margin last season with a 45-7 win.