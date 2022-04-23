Canton taking things 'one win at a time'

There’s no doubt Canton had some early-season struggles. Injuries combined with a brutal schedule had the Warriors at 1-6 and staring down a lost season.
Things have changed. The Warriors have gotten healthier, have started to play better baseball, and showed both of those things off Friday as they topped North Penn-Mansfield in a back-and-forth contest, 8-5, at home Friday evening.
“We’re not even thinking about 10 wins (the number of wins it will take to qualify for districts, assuming they play the full allotment of games),” longtime Canton coach Bob Rockwell said. “We are thinking about one win at a time.”
That kind of thinking has led to four wins in a row for Canton, as they’ve got their record close to .500 now at 5-6.
North Penn-Mansfield would open the scoring in the top of the first. Leadoff man Cam Fabian doubled, stole third, and advanced to home on the errant throw.
Canton answered right back in the home half of the first. After the first batter was retired, back-to-back-to-back hits by Hayden Ward, Cooper Kitchen and Weston Bellows plated a run and had Canton threatening for more. They would plate Kitchen and Bellows with a clutch two-out hit by Gavin Morse and they led 3-1 after one.
Hayden Ward is one of the key players Canton has gotten back from injury. They haven’t lost since he returned to the lineup four games ago, and has been quite the spark plug in all facets of the game.
“I was just itching to get back out there,” Hayden Ward said. “It feels good to be out there playing baseball.”
After a scoreless 2nd, North Penn-Mansfield would tie the game up. With two on and two outs, freshman Alex Davis ripped a ball into the left-center gap, scoring both runners and tying the game.
North Penn-Mansfield would go ahead in the top of the fourth on a bases-loaded walk, and it looked like they would have a chance to break it open when the Tiger cleanup hitter Karson Dominick came up with the bases loaded with two outs. But, Hayden Ward got him to strike out looking on a full count and kept the game at 4-3.
Canton would take the lead in the bottom of the fourth. Leo Karpinski led off and reached on an error, followed by Cohen Landis’ sacrifice bunt resulting in an error to score an error after Karpinski stole 2nd. They’d score again in the inning on a sacrifice groundout by Hayden Ward to make it 5-4 after 4.
North Penn-Mansfield would once again tie the game when Cooper Shaw singled home Wyatt Wesneski, and it was 5-5 through 4 1/2 .
Canton had another rally in them. Brenan Taylor singled with one out, Morse singled right after, followed by a Mason Harold walk to load the bases. Karpinski drew a walk to put Canton ahead 6-5. A few batters later, a marathon at-bat by Holden Ward resulted in a walk to score another, and the Warriors carried a 7-5 lead into the 6th.
With Cooper Kitchen on in relief, Canton shut down the Tigers once again, and plated another in the bottom of the inning.
Weston Bellows singled and stole 2nd and 3rd and he was brought in by a Morse shallow single to center to make it 8-5 heading to the final frame.
Kitchen shut the door in order in the top of the seventh, as he polished off 2 ⅔ inning of no-hit relief to give Canton the win.
“I’ve been here the longest time of anybody here so they put me in that situation and they expect me to come through and that’s what my job is,” Kitchen said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.