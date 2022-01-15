OXFORD — The Canton Warriors sit in third place in the team standings with five semifinalists after the first day of the New Oxford Invitational.
Hudson Ward (138), Bailey Ferguson (145), Hayden Ward (152), Riley Parker (189) and Mason Nelson (285) are all in the semifinals for the Warriors.
Canton also has six other wrestlers — Lyle Vermilya (106), Cohen Landis (113), Holden Ward (126), Brenen Taylor (160), Levi Pepper (160) and Gage Pepper (215) — still alive in the consolation rounds.
The Troy Trojans have two wrestlers in the semifinals with Jacob Hinman at 145 and Mason Woodward at 189.
Konner Kerr (106), Caleb Schwenk (113), Kenyon Slater (120), Seth Seymour (132), Jayden Renzo (152) and William Steele (160) are all still alive in the consolation bracket for Troy.
Troy sits in seventh in the team standings after the first day.
For the Athens Wildcats, Gavin Bradley (113), Kaden Setzer (132) and Karter Rude (152) are all into the semifinals.
The Wildcats also have Caleb Nason (215) and Josh Nittinger (285) alive in the consolation bracket.
Athens is in 15th place out of 23 teams after the first day of wrestling.
