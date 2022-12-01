SHAMOKIN — The Canton Warriors will have their toughest test of the 2022 postseason on Friday at Shamokin High School when they take on the Steelton Highspire Rollers in a clash between the top two Class A teams in the state in the semifinals.
Canton comes into the game with a record of 12-1 as the second-ranked team in the Pennsylvania Class A field.
The Warriors are coming into the game off a dominant 42-13 win over Northern Cambria in the quarterfinals.
They are currently on a four-game win streak with wins against Troy, South Williamsport, Muncy, and Northern Cambria — all quality opponents with a combined record of 37-12.
In last week’s quarterfinal win, the Warriors showcased everything that landed them into the late stages of the 2022 football season with an incredible defensive effort paired with a smash mouth, tenacious run game.
The defense has been stellar all year long — allowing just 107 total points and holding their opponents to an average of 7.64 points per contest.
They have only allowed more than 20 points on one occasion, pitched four shutouts, and only allowed more than 10 points six times.
The defense is led by their big, strong front seven — with defensive tackles Gage Pepper and Mason Nelson combining for 86 tackles on the year and setting the tone in the teeth of the defense.
Right behind their defensive line, the Warriors boast one of the most dominant linebacking units in the entire state with their group of Hayden Ward, Hudson Ward, Riley Parker, and Brenen Taylor.
Hudson Ward leads the way with 131 tackles and two sacks, while Hayden Ward is close behind with 96 tackles and a team-high five sacks on the season.
Taylor has also been a stalwart for the defense with 72 tackles, and Parker also has 30 tackles, and a huge interception returned for a touchdown in last week’s game.
Their intimidating defense is paired perfectly with their hard-nosed running game that has torn teams apart this season to the tune of over 3,400 yards and 58 touchdowns on over 7 yards per carry.
They are led by a bruising running back in Parker, who now has 1,398 yards, 26 touchdowns, and averages over 9.5 yards per carry.
During his three postseason games, Parker has amassed 317 yards on 35 touches (nine yards per attempt), and scored eight touchdowns.
Weston Bellows is the next leading rusher for Canton with 460 yards, while Hayden Ward has 431 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.
Canton hasn’t needed to call upon their passing game much this season and has only 785 yards through the air with six players throwing passes this season.
As a group, they have a TD-INT ratio of 7-4 and are paced by Austin Allen with 352 yards and Bailey Ferguson with 253 yards passing.
Canton has scored over 40 points seven times and has four games of topping the 50-point mark.
They average almost 37 points per game with an average margin of victory of 29.6 points.
They have scored 42 points in each of their previous three games.
On the other side, Steelton has dominated their schedule with an 11-1 record as well, and their only loss has come from Westinghouse in week two, and are riding a 10-game win streak.
The Steelton offense has been prolific throughout the season, led by quarterback Alex Erby and runningback Ronald Burnette.
Steel-High has scored over 50 points six times this season and has five games of scoring over 60 points and two 70-point outings.
The Rollers average 53 points per game with an average margin of victory of 34.8 points per game.
Though the offense has been incredible for the Rollers, their defense hasn’t been as dominant, allowing over 30 points on four occasions and giving up an average of 21.8 points per game.
Though they have given up a decent amount of points, they have still held seven opponents to 20 points or less and held three opponents under 10 this season.
The two teams share no common opponents, but in last year’s Class A playoffs, clashed in an instant classic that saw the Warriors rally back from a halftime deficit and advance in a 32-27 win to knock off the defending 2020 State Champs.
In that game, Parker ran all over the Rollers’ defense for 138 yards and four touchdowns, while Bellows intercepted two balls in Canton’s first-ever State Playoff victory.
The game is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Friday at Shamokin High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.