COWANESQUE VALLEY — The Canton girls basketball team found offense from up and down the lineup in the absence of its starting point guard, defeating Cowanesque Valley 45-42 on Thursday night.
Kendall Kitchen stepped up as the starting point guard for the Warriors and started the game strong.The sophomore scored eight points in the first quarter as Canton trailed 12-10.
Canton trailed 23-20 at halftime. The Warriors played stout defense in the third quarter and outscored the Indians 10-6 to take a 30-29 lead heading into the final frame of action.
The Warriors needed someone to step up in the fourth quarter and Sammy Brackman answered the call to action. The junior nailed two huge three pointers and made two free throws, finishing with 10 points.
Kitchen scored a team high 15 points and Molly Ward chipped in nine points along with 14 rebounds and an astounding six steals.
Ella Churchill scored 13 points for the Indians and Paisley Nudd recorded 10.
Canton head coach Casey Aylesworth said that Cowanesque Valley did a good job of forcing Canton into bad shots, but the difference came in the fourth quarter as Brackman and other girls stepped up.
Canton closes out its regular season on Monday, hosting Williamson at 7:30 p.m.
North Penn-Liberty 53, Sayre 4
The host Lady Redskins trailed 25-2 after the opening quarter and were held scoreless in the second half in a loss to North Penn-Liberty.
Sayre was led by Jazz DeKay and Kendra Merrill with two points each.
North Penn-Liberty got 17 points from Nikki Kiscadden. Sidney Landis had 13 points and Elizabeth Ritchie had 12 points and 11 rebounds in the win.
Sayre will host Cowanesque Valley on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.