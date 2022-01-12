CANTON — The Canton girls basketball team continued its strong start to the season defeating North Penn-Liberty 46-27 on Tuesday night.
The Lady Warriors played lockdown defense in the first quarter holding the Lady Mounties to five points in the first quarter while scoring 12.
Canton’s Aislyn Williams scored five of her 15 total points in the first quarter.
North Penn-Liberty struggled on offense again in the second quarter only scoring four points.
The Lady Warriors led 20-9 at halftime.
Williams scored seven points in a 15 point team total in the third quarter for the Lady Warriors.
Kendall Kitchen scored four three pointers and led all Canton scorers, finishing with 16 points.
Canton’s Emme Tymeson scored eight points.
The Lady Warriors host Troy on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
