CANTON — In a match-up of two teams battling for second place in the NTL Division-II girls’ standings the Warriors kept their hopes of a Showcase berth alive thanks to a 37-29 win over CV.
The victory moves Canton (6-6 NTL) a half game behind the Indians (6-5) with NP-Mansfield (5-6) a half game behind them.
NEB (11-1) is pulling away with the division title.
CV led at the half 15-14 as they held Canton to five second quarter points.
It was Canton’s turn to put on the clamps in the second half, though, holding the Indians to just 14 points in the third and fourth quarters.
Elle Binford had 14 points and six steals to lead Canton with Courtney Weiskopff adding 13 points.
Molly Ward had four points, 22 rebounds and three steals as Reagan Kelley added four points, five boards and three blocks.
Kailey Wells led CV with nine points as Kylie Walker scored seven. Megan Wattles had six, Paisley Nudd notched five and Kaitlyn Streeter rounded out the scoring with two points.
Athens 49, Wellsboro 38
The Wildcats rallied from a first quarter deficit to pick up the NTL Division-I girls’ basketball win Friday.
Wellsboro led 16-12 but Athens held them to five second quarter points to take a 22-21 lead at the half.
A 23 point third quarter in favor of the Wildcats propelled them to the win.
Caydence Macik had 17 points, six boards and five steals in the win as Kayleigh Miller added 15 points and four boards.
Megan Collins scored six points to go with four rebounds, Haley Barry had five points with Kasidy Peterson, Avery Priester and Rachel Stephens all netting two points a piece.
Priester chipped in with seven assists as Stephens grabbed six rebounds.
Cathryn Brought had 22 points to lead the Hornets with Emma Coolidge scoring six. Emma Brandenburg and Bailey Monks had four points a piece with Sarah Mosher netting two.
Towanda 62, Troy 30
Paige Manchester had 17 points, four assists and seven steals as they picked up the NTL Division-I girls’ basketball win Friday.
Amanda Horton had 13 points and three steals with Porschia Bennett scoring eight points.
Erin Barrett and Hannah Chandler had six points a piece as Barrett grabbed four boards, six steals and blocked four shots while Chandler nabbed three steals.
Gracie Schoonover finished with four points as Ally Hurley, Kyann Kjelgaard, Azizia Ismailova and Athena Chacona all had two points a piece.
Kjelgaard and Ismailova had their first varsity points in the game.
Sydney Taylor led Troy with 19 points, six steals and five boards, including a career high five 3-pointers, while Hannah Zimmerman had five points.
Olivia Call netted two points while Macy Vroman, Rachel Kingsley, Cessily Harding and Bailey Johnson all had one point each.
Vroman added six boards as Kingsley grabbed four boards.
Troy is at Canton on Monday as Towanda hosts Wellsboro Wednesday.
North Penn-Mansfield 62, Sayre 24
Four different Tigers hit double figures in their NTL Division-II girls’ basketball win Friday.
JoAnne McNamara had 15 points, 10 assists and four steals to lead NPM with Emma Palmer adding 13 points.
Elizabeth Welch had 12 points, 10 boards, including her career 500th, four assists and three steals, Jaime Palmer netted 10 points to go with six rebounds, Braydden Spencer had five points, Elizabeth Kahl scored four with eight boards, Shaelyn Berguson finished with two points and Sarah Spohn had one point.
Emily Sutryk had 11 points to lead Sayre with Madi LaManna netting eight. Gabby Shaw finished with three points and Aliyah Rawlings finished with two.
Waverly 79, Whitney Point 32
Sidney Tomasso had 19 points to lead the Wolverines to the IAC girls’ basketball win Friday.
Olivia Nittinger netted 18 points as Kennedy Westbrook scored 14. Alyssa Sindoni notched seven, Gianna Picco and Lourden Benjamin each had six points, Morgan Adams scored four points, Paige Lewis notched three points and Gretchen Sowle rounded things out with two points.
Wyalusing 56, Williamson 9
11 different players scored as the Rams earned the NTL Division-I girls’ basketball win Friday.
Catherine Brown and Hailey Jayne had 10 points a piece to lead Wyalusing with Brown adding five steals and Jayne nabbing six.
Madison Putnam had seven points and four boards, Callie Bennett and Imogen Herbert both had five points as Herbert grabbed four rebounds, Daphne Fassett, Layla Botts and Olivia Leichliter each had four points, Chelsea Bassett scored three points with Olivia Spencer and Taylor Vanderpool rounding things out with two points a piece.
Fassett also had five boards as Leichliter grabbed four.
Lateisha Peterson had five points to lead Williamson as Lena Lewis scored three and Liberty Jones netted one.
Northeast Bradford 75, NP-Liberty 14
Maisie Neuber had 24 points, four boards and four steals in an NTL Division-II girls’ basketball win Friday.
Vicky Rought added 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists as Lauryn Jones had 11 points, six assists and three steals.
Kayleigh Thoman notched eight points and five steals, Alena Beebe had seven points, Lindsay Moore added six points and five assists, Katie O’Connor finished with three points and four boards as Julie Brown and Loren Zook had two points each. Brown also grabbed five rebounds.
Eva Rice had six points to lead the Mountaineers with Sidney Landis adding three. Emily Kregor and Jaclyn nelson had two points a piece as Ryann Upham scored one.
NEB won the JV game 25-10 as Ciara Frisbie scored seven points.
Sullivan County 56, Bucktail 22
Jessica King and Sophia Springman combined for 38 points in their Mid-Penn girls’ basketball win Friday.
King had 22 points, 10 boards, six blocks and four steals in the win as Springman had 16 points, eight rebounds and three assists.
Cassidy Skoranski netted eight points as Carly Rupert had four points.
Sammy Albright, Kassidy Beinlich and Angel Fitzgerald had two points a piece. Albright added six rebounds as Beinlich and Fitzgerald both handed out three assists.
Galeton 45, Oswayo Valley 34
Cara Parsell had a double-double of 16 points and 10 boards to go with five assists as the Tigers picked up the North Tier League girls’ basketball win Friday.
Galeton built a 29-12 first half lead and continued to dominate through the third (41-21) before Oswayo Valley netted 13 in the fourth to make it closer.
Jessie Evans added 12 points with Alli Macensky netting nine points to go with four boards.
Lauren Sauley and Sandy Bliss rounded out the scoring with four points each. Sauley also had nine boards and four assists.
