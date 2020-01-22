CANTON — Canton jumped out early and held on to beat NEB 57-49 in NTL boys’ basketball action Tuesday.
The Warriors led 14-6 after the first quarter with NEB cutting it to 20-15 at the half.
Both teams scored 16 points in the third with Canton netting 21 points in the fourth, thanks to their strong performance from the free throw line as they went 12-for-15 in the quarter.
Isaiah Niemczyk had 16 points to lead Canton with Cooper Kitchen netting eight.
Reese Allen, Zach Rentzel and Ben Knapp all had seven points, Caiden Williams notched six, Cameron Bellows scored four and Brenden Matthews finished with two.
Lucas Crown had 12 points to lead NEB with Tony Bisignano adding eight. Andy Crown and Clayton Connor both had seven points, Dan Williams came away with six points, Sam Abell had five and Nick Marino notched four.
Wyalusing 40, Towanda 36
The Black Knights nearly got the upset over their rivals in NTL boys’ basketball action Tuesday.
Towanda led 15-14 after the first quarter and the game was tied at 18 at the half.
Towanda retook the lead 24-22 after the third but in a high scoring final frame the Rams netted 18 points, including all of Mitchel Burke’s seven, to pick up the win.
Grayden Cobb had nine points to lead Wyalusing as Abram Bennett netted eight. Matt Brown had seven points along with Burke, Hunter Moss scored five and Shane Fuhrey notched four.
Nate Parker had 19 points to lead Towanda with Tanner Kunkle adding 11 points and three assists.
Jyshaire Robinson, Kolby Hoffman and Justin Schoonover had two points a piece. Hoffman had six boards with Trent Kithcart grabbing five.
The Rams won the JV game 39-16 as Blake Morningstar scored 12 points. Elias Shrawder and Neal Austin had four points each for Towanda.
North Penn-Liberty 52, Sayre 49
The Redskins led at the half but the Mounties continued their strong NTL play with the boys’ basketball win Tuesday.
Sayre jumped out to a 13-6 first quarter lead but NPL hung with them in the second, keeping it a seven point deficit at the midway point (27-20).
The Mountaineers rallied for 21 points in the third to take a 41-37 lead then gutted out the fourth to hold on for the win.
Noah Spencer had 16 points, six boards, four assists and three steals to lead NPL with Brandon Thompson adding 10 points, nine boards and three assists.
Colton Litzelman had added eight points, four boards and three steals, Koleton Roupp finished with six points as Duncan Zeafla, Sam Shedden and Kevin Alexander each had four points a piece. Zeafla also had six boards and three assists.
Zach Moore had 20 points to lead Sayre with Connor Young adding 10. Corbin Brown and Dom Fabbri both scored seven, Matt Lane finished with three and Lucas Horton added two.
Cowanesque Valley 77, Williamson 59
Seth Huyler had 30 points and Dustin VanZile added 20 as the Indians picked up the NTL boys’ basketball win Tuesday.
Joel Heck added seven points, McGuire Painter and Tucker St. Peter both notched six, Owen Fitzwater had four and Magnus Swimley and Ben Cooper rounded things out with two points a piece.
Kolby Allen led Williamson with 23 points as Brennan Bolt (13 points) and Carter Strange (10 points) also had double figures.
Everett Dominick added five points, Andrew Berkan scored four with Tristan Parker and Jake Schmidt both netting two points.
Girls
Sullivan County 48, Benton 38
The Griffins were down early but came away with the Mid-Penn girls’ basketball win Tuesday.
Benton led 12-10 after the first quarter and 23-20 at the half.
Sullivan out scored them 14-9 in the third to take a 34-32 lead into the final frame where they pulled away.
Jessica King had 23 points, 11 boards and seven blocks to lead Sullivan while Sophia Springman added 12 points, 11 rebounds, six steals and six assists.
Kassidy Beinlich had seven points, four boards and three assists, Angel Fitzgerald netted four points with Sammy Albright adding two.
Emily Lockard led Benton with 16 points.
Galeton 20, Smethport 18
The Tigers out scored Smethport 8-5 in the final quarter to pick up the girls’ basketball win Tuesday.
Galeton scored just one point in the fourth quarter but held Smethport to three in the second to keep it a 9-6 lead at the half.
They went on to outscore Smethport 14-9 in the second half for the win.
Jessie Evans and Cara Parsell had six points each to lead Galeton with Parsell grabbing eight boards and Evans handing out three assists.
Alli Macensky added four points, four boards and three blocks, Lauren Sauley had two points, six steals and six rebounds and Sandy Bliss netted two points.
