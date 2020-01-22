CANTON — There weren’t many buttons to Lyle Wesneski to push with his lineup Tuesday night against Towanda. Really there was just one.
Instead of sending out state-ranked Garrett Storch at 182 pounds, he moved the senior up a weight class and gave senior Chance Deljanovan an opportunity to make an impact. It was a chance Wesneski warned Deljanovan he would get at practice Monday night.
Deljanovan didn’t disappoint. He made Wesneski’s move work to perfect as he scored a fall as 182 pounds, as did Storch at 195 pounds, and Canton won four of the final five bouts to pull away from Towanda for a 45-27 win.
The win guaranteed the Warriors at least a share of the Northern Tier League title. They can win the title outright for the first time since 2005 with a win over Troy on Thursday night.
“It’s baby steps,” Wesneski said. “A few years ago we were pulling kids off the street, but I said stay the course, trust us, and if you stick around things are going to get better in a year or two. And they did.”
Canton improved to 8-1 overall and 7-0 in the NTL. A win Thursday would also likely guarantee the Warriors the third seed in next week’s District 4 Duals, where they could be as high as the second seed were Line Mountain lose to Halifax on Thursday.
But that will all take care of itself in the coming days. The Warriors have put themselves in position to win a league championship and compete for one of District 4’s three spots in the PIAA Team Wrestling Championships with the work they’ve done to get to this point.
Take Deljanovan for instance. He had wrestled just 10 bouts this season coming into last night’s dual meet, and nine of them came in tournaments over the first two weekends of the season. His only dual-meet appearance was taking a forfeit last week against Athens in a match the Warriors won in the final bout.
So when he took the mat last night at 182 pounds, he went right to work with a ferocity and an energy of a caged lion who had been waiting to pounce. He went feet-to-back with his first takedown and was able score the fall in just one minute, two seconds. The win gave Canton a 36-24 lead over Towanda, after the dual had been tied just two bouts earlier.
But he put the writing on the wall of how the dual would end with a fall which sent an eruption through the Canton bench.
“He gives us options,” Wesneski said. “He’s been eliminating with (Derek) Atherton-Ely every Monday night and he’ll get beat, 2-1, 5-3, or in overtime. And he just keeps coming back and working and working and working. I told him (Monday) night that you’re getting your shot, so take advantage of it.”
That Deljanovan won was not really a surprise. He’s the same wrestler who finished fourth at 195 pounds at the season-opening Darren Klingerman Invitational, losing to teammate Atherton-Ely in the third-place consolation, 2-1.
Deljanovan just has the misfortune of being stuck at a spot in the Canton lineup which includes three state-ranked wrestlers. And those other three combined with Deljanovan on Tuesday to help the Warriors clinch part of a league title. Eighth-ranked Timmy Ward picked up a fall at 170. Storch got his fall at 195, and 23rd-ranked Atherton-Ely bumped up to 220 and earned a 5-0 victory.
“We made the matchups we wanted,” Towanda coach Bill Sexton said. “We felt that we wanted the matchup we got at 220. I knew Atherton-Ely was going to have to move up and I wanted to have Alex (Perez) on him, and it just didn’t work out.”
But Towanda made Canton work for everything they got last night. The Black Knights had the match tied, 24-24, after nine bouts thanks to falls for MyKee Nowell (120 pounds), Evan Johnson (145) and Will Bowen (160), and a forfeit for Skyler Allen at 138.
Nowell’s fall in particular sent a jolt of energy through Towanda’s bench and fans. The diminutive 113-pounder who has wrestled 16 of his 20 bouts this year up a weight at 120, was a bundle of energy again last night. He wasn’t fazed by an early deficit and responded with persistent effort and a tenacious attacking style offensively.
He hit a blast double for a takedown to take the lead in the second period. And with a 7-6 lead and time winding down in the period, he hit a headlock for a five-point move and a 12-6 lead. He finished the bout with a fall in 5:07 to get Towanda on the board.
“He’s entertaining as hell and he’s actually been wrestling really well the last couple weeks,” Sexton said. “He had a big win at Troy two Fridays ago. He has ability, he just doesn’t know what he’s doing out there because he’s a kid who never wrestled before last year, and he’s always wrestling kids who are bigger than him. But he’s getting better and that’s the main thing. He’s a fan favorite and he’s entertaining.”
Wyalusing 40, Athens 37
Wyalusing jumped out to a 30-0 lead in their win in NTL wrestling action Tuesday.
Starting at 126 Dawson Keeney pinned Athens’ Aidan Garcia in 2:58, Nicholas Woodruff (132) pinned Lucas Forbes in 2:00, Skyler Manahan (138) pinned Brandon Jennings in 2:23, Colbrin Nolan (145) pinned Karter Rude in 4:35 and Logan Newton (152) pinned Zach Stafursky in 3:12.
Athens’ Riley Hall (160) pinned Brian Arnold in 2:00 to stop the bleeding but at 170 Wyalusing’s Alex Hunsinger majored Athens’ Colin Rosh 12-4.
Athens won the next two weights with an Alex West (182) fall over Zachary Shaffer in 2:37 while Ben Pernaselli (195) scored a forfeit.
Wyalusing’s Jackson Chilson (220) earned a forfeit followed by Ram Keegan Braund (285) scoring a fall over Dereck Baldwin in 13 seconds.
Athens’ Kyler Setzer (106) scored a 12-0 win over Alex Boyd followed by Gavin Bradley (113) earning a forfeit.
In the final match Athens’ Kaden Setzer (120) won 10-6 over Hunter Manahan.
