CANTON — Canton defeated Troy 54-19 to win their first NTL wrestling title since 2005 on Thursday.
The Warriors won 10 of the 14 matches.
Troy’s Peyton Bowen (138) started things off with a forfeit while at 145 Canton’s Riley Parker scored an 11-0 major decision against Troy’s Jayden Renzo.
Canton’s Brenen Taylor (152) pinned Troy’s Peyton Jayne in 58 seconds followed by Troy’s Jacob Turner (160) scoring a fall against Zeke Gilliland in 1:10.
Canton won the next five matches, beginning with Timmy Ward (170) pinning Mason Woodward in 3:00.
Garrett Storch (182) won with a 17-2 technical fall over Ed Cole in 4:00, Chance Deljanovan (195) won by fall over Josh Isbell in 15 seconds, Trevor Williams (220) won with a fall over Travis Spencer in 39 seconds and Jade Fantini-Hulslander (285) won by fall over Brady Sargeant in 30 seconds.
Troy’s Seth Seymour (106) won 5-2 over Isaac Landis while Canton’s Bailey Ferguson (113) won by fall over Treton Bradley in 51 seconds.
Canton’s Austin Allen (120) took home a forfeit followed by teammate Miah Lehman (126) getting a 6-3 decision over Eli Randall.
At 132 Troy’s Sheldon Seymour, wrestling two weight classes up, beat Hayden Ward 14-6.
Towanda 39, Warrior Run 32
The Knights got two 1-point wins from Joey Vanderpool (145) and Mykee Nowell (113) in their non-league win Thursday.
“We’ve had a great two decade, maybe more, series with Warrior Run,” said Towanda coach Bill Sexton. “It’s an entertaining match every time we wrestle them. It’s always seems to come down to the end; barn burners and we’re lucky enough to be doing the burning most of the time.”
Vanderpool started things off with a 1-0 win over Warrior Run’s Tanner Confair.
“I thought we set the stage with Vanderpool’s match,” said Sexton.
Vanderpool, wrestling up today and most of the year as a 132 pounder, got a second period escape and controlled Confair the entire third, nearly getting back points with a cradle.
“He’s been productive for us,” said Sexton. “He’s had a winning season and come up with big wins and tonight was one of them. A gutsy match for him.”
Teammate Evan Johnson (152) followed with a fall over Taylor Wise in 1:42 to make it 9-0.
A Will Bowen (160) fall over Grady Miller in 2:38 pushed it to a 15-0 lead for Towanda.
Warrior Run came back with pins by Samuel Crawford (170) and Hoyt Bower (182) to cut it to 15-12.
It was Towanda cleaning up the heavy weights, though, with falls by Clay Watkins (195), Alex Perez (220) and Aaron Herlt (285) to extend their lead to 33-12.
“That was another key for us,” Sexton said about that strong run before the turn.
Warrior Run came back at 106 as Kaden Milheim scored a pin.
Then at 113 it was Nowell’s turn to entertain the crowd.
“He made it interesting,” Sexton said.
Nowell was down 4-1 after the first period and was down by as much as 6-1 early in the second when he hit a reversal and near fall.
That tied it at 6-6 in the third period when Nowell nabbed another reversal to go up 8-6. A penalty point cut it to 8-7 but Nowell rode him the rest of the way for the 1-point win.
“A big win for him and a big win for us,” said Sexton.
At 120 Warrior Run kept things alive as Kaden Majcher earned a 9-4 win over Tyler Hawley while Landan Kurtz (126) scored a fall for the Defenders.
At 132 Towanda’s Wyatt Delamater shut the door with an 8-2 win over Logan Witmer.
“A very workmanlike match for us,” Sexton remarked.
Delamater had takedowns in each period of his bout then scored back points to go up 8-0.
He gave up a late takedown but it wasn’t enough as his victory put the match out of reach for Warrior Run.
Warrior Run’s Noah Hunt (138) scored a 19-2 technical fall over Skyler Allen in 5:05 to end the match.
“It was one of those where every kid’s match is important,” said Sexton. “Every point your score or don’t score is important. A good effort up and down the line-up.”
Sexton noted that they had a good crowd despite it being a non-league bout.
“There is a lot of enthusiasm with the younger kids,” he said. “The junior high has an undefeated season going on. There are a lot of good things going on up and down the program. Hopefully we can keep it rolling a little bit more.”
Towanda will next be in action at District Duals as they likely travel to Muncy but nothing is certain until seeding comes out on Sunday.
