CANTON — Taylor Rae Jones scored 24 points for the Williamson girls basketball team, but Kendall Kitchen nailed a huge three pointer in overtime to help secure a 35-32 Canton victory on Monday night.
Rae Jones made two three pointers in the first quarter and Williamson jumped out to a 6-4 lead after the opening period.
Canton turned the tables in the second quarter, outscoring Williamson 14-2. Four players scored at least a point for Canton.
Kitchen scored timely baskets for Canton. The sophomore scored 15 points including four three-pointers. Two of those three-pointers came in the fourth quarter and overtime.
Molly Ward chipped in six points and 18 rebounds for Canton.
Canton finishes the regular season with a 12-7 record.
Northeast Bradford 46, North Penn-Liberty 15
LIBERTY — The Northeast Bradford girls basketball team concluded the regular season on a six-game win streak, defeating North Penn-Liberty 46-15 on Monday night.
Alena Beebe was 3 of 4 from three-point range and scored 11 points for the Panthers. The junior also recorded six assists.
Kayleigh Thoman scored a team-high 16 points for Northeast Bradford and had five assists.
Northeast Bradford’s Kate O’Connor finished with nine points and eight rebounds.
Elizabeth Ritchie led the Mounties with nine points and ten rebounds.
Northeast Bradford went 19-3 in the regular season and 14-1 in NTL league play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.