CANTON – The Canton Lady Warriors were pushed to five sets on Thursday against Troy and came away with a 3-2 victory.
Troy would take the first set 25-20 to put Canton on the ropes, but the Lady Warriors responded with two straight double-digit wins by scores of 25-10 and 25-11 to put themselves up 2-1.
After falling in two straight sets, Troy would bounce back in set four by a score of 25-23 to keep themselves alive and force a game-deciding fifth set.
In the final set, Canton would battle back in a close contest and come away with a 15-13 victory and push their season record to 11-1.
Aislyn Williams had a busy night on the court, recording five aces, 17 kills, 15 digs, and three blocks. Addilyn Pepper would dish out 30 assists, and five digs while Chelsea Lehman had five kills, Jillaney Hartford recorded five aces, eight kills, and two blocks, Kendall Kitchen added nine digs, Keri Wesneski had a team-high 10 aces with 13 digs, and Marissa Ostrander added 17 digs.
Canton will be back in action on Saturday on the road against Northeast Bradford at 7:30 p.m. while Troy will host Wellsboro on Saturday at 11:30 a.m.
ATHENS – The Athens Lady Wildcats volleyball team fell to Wellsboro 3-1 on Thursday night.
Though Athens fell 3-1, the match was much closer than the match score suggests.
Athens was paced by an impressive night from libero Ella Coyle who had 30 total digs on the night.
Jenny Ryan had a busy night and added five aces, six kills, and 23 digs.
Kassie Babcock recorded four kills and 17 digs, Cailin McDaniel had four aces, Cassy Friend added seven kills, Audrey Clare recorded six kills and 15 digs and Keaton Wiles had a team-high nine kills.
Athens will look to bounce back against NP-Liberty on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Williamsport 3, Towanda 0
WILLIAMSPORT — The Towanda Lady Black Knights fell 3-0 to Williamsport on Thursday night.
Towanda fell by scores of 25-20, 25-17, and 25-12, but would record 18 blocks on the night.
Kaitlyn Williams led the way at the net, recording a career-best seven blocks to go with her two kills.
Also with a big night for Towanda was Paige Manchester, who had a team-high 12 kills, recorded six blocks, and also notched 12 digs in the loss.
Brynn Woodruff and Addie Maynard added five digs, Shaylee Greenland recorded three digs and five assists, Winter Saxer had three kills and four blocks, and Brea Overpeck added six digs and eight assists.
Towanda — now 3-9 — will take on Troy on the road next Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
WESTFIELD — The Wyalusing Lady Rams volleyball team notched their 10th win of the season on Thursday as they took down the Cowanesque Valley Lady Indians 3-1.
The Lady Indians would take the first set by a score of 27-25 to put Wyalusing on the ropes — but the Lady Rams would respond with three consecutive wins.
The second set was won 25-12, the third was won 25-18, and Wyalusing finished things off in the fourth by a count of 25-20.
No stats were available as of press time Thursday.
The 10-3 Lady Rams will try to extend their win streak to three when they host Northeast Bradford on Saturday at noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.