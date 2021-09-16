CANTON — The Canton boys cross country team went 1-1 the Canton girls went 0-2, while the Towanda girls varsity team went 1-1 and the boys team went 2-0 in a tri meet on Tuesday in Canton.
The Canton girls lost to North Penn-Mansfield 35-23 and fell to Towanda 28-28 on a tie breaker. The Canton boys team beat NP-Mansfield 26-30 and then finished by losing 41-20 to Towanda.
In the girls varsity race, Emmi Tyson finished in first place posting a time of 23:57. Towanda’s Marisa Nawise finished in third place with a time of 25:05. In fifth place, Canton’s Kali Wesneski posted a 25:38 time.
The Towanda girls team lost 34-23 to NP-Mansfield but ended on a high note winning 28-28 over Canton in a tie breaker. The Towanda boys team swept on the day winning 20-44 over NP-Mansfield and 20-41 over Canton.
In the boys varsity race Towanda filled up the top of the leaderboard taking second, third, and fifth place. In sequential order Erci Mcgee posted a 19:27 time, Luke Tavani ran a 19:34, and Nate Spencer ran a 20:17. Canton had one top five finisher and Isaiah Niemzyck finished in sixth place posting a 20:47.
Towanda is back in action Tuesday Sep. 21 in a tri-meet hosting Wyalusing and Athens at 4:30 p.m. Canton is also back on the track Tuesday Sep. 21 traveling to play Sayre at 4:30 p.m.
