LOCK HAVEN — Athletes from Troy, Canton, and Athens all had top 15 finishes in the Bald Eagle Invitational on Friday afternoon.
Troy’s Annaliese Getola and Dustin Hagin took home gold medals.
Getola won the 100 meter dash in 13.08 seconds, while Hagin won the triple jump at 43-feet, 7 1/2-icnhes.
Getola also placed second in the 200 meter dash with a time of 27.38 and Hagin placed second in the 110 meter hurdles in 15.70. Hagin took home fourth in the 300 meter hurdles at 42.02.
Troy’s Caelyn Pine finished 10th in the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.69 and Colin Loveland placed fourth in the triple jump at 41-feet, 9-inches. Loveland also finished seventh in the long jump at 19-feet, 10 1/2-inches.
For the Trojans, in the 2000 meter steeplechase, Bailey Johnson placed fourth in 9:54.18 and Lacey Hinman finished fifth in 10:13.98.
Troy’s Seth Seymour placed seventh in the 2000 meter steeplechase with a time of 7:25.81.
Mason Imbt placed fifth in the shot put for the Trojans with a final distance of 46-feet, 3/4 inches.
Canton’s Caiden Williams finished 10th in the shot put event with a distance of 41-6.
Isaiah Niemczyk jumped 37-11 1/2 in the triple jump, finishing 13th for the Warriors. Anthony Asbury finished 14th in the discus with a distance of 99-4 1/2.
Canton’s Camille McRoberts placed 11th in the 800 meter run in 2:35.75, and finished 13th in the 1600 meter race in 5:49.31.
The Canton girls 4x100 relay team finished 13th in 59.66, and the boys 4x800 relay team placed 13th in 10:27.29.
The Athens boys and girls track teams saw a couple of top 10 performances at the Bald Eagle Invitational at Lock Haven University on Friday.
Kyle Anthony posted a time of 2 minutes, 8.29 seconds to take sixth in the boys 800, and ran a 4:39.08 in the 1,600, which was good for fourth place.
Sarah Bronson ran a 2:29.83 in the girls 800 to place sixth, and also took third in the 1,600 with a time of 5:29.05. Right behind her in fourth in the 1,600 was sister Emma Bronson with a 5:32.79.
Emma Bronson nabbed a third-place finish in the 3,200 with a time of 12:06.93.
Olivia Bartlow finished fourth in the discus with a throw of 91 feet, 3 inches. She also finished just outside the top 10 in the shot put, taking 11th place with a distance of 29-8.
Troy hits the road to face Canton on Tuesday, while Athens will compete in the Lasagna Invitational on Friday April, 29.
