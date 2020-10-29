The Canton volleyball team edged Wyalusing in five on Wednesday.
The Warriors won 25-12, 23-25, 25-14, 25-27, 15-9.
Annie Gaiotti had 20 points, four aces, 11 kills and 12 digs for Canton and Aislyn Williams had nine points, three aces, eight kills, an assist and four digs.
Gracie Covert had a point, an ace, seven kills, a dig and a block and Rachel Martin had four points, seven kills, two assists and eight digs.
Jillian Shay had nine points, four aces and 16 digs and Carmya Martell had 15 points, two aces, two kills, 30 assists and five digs.
Trisha Gilbert had 10 points, two aces, three kills, an assist and 11 digs.
Imogen Herbert had four assists and an ace for Wyalusing and Sage Superko had five kills and an ace.
Haley McGroarty had three kills, seven assists and 10 digs and Hannah Ely had five kills, two aces and five digs.
London Edwards had five kills, an ace and 17 digs for the Rams and Priscilla Newton had 32 digs and two aces.
Deanna Masters had two kills, three aces and 22 digs and Madison Armitage had two kills.
Canton won the JV match 26-24 25-20.
Wyalusing’s Sarah Watkins had two kills, six aces and eight assists and Anna Kipp had five kills, while Olivia Leichliter had four kills.
Troy 3, Towanda 2
25-20, 21-25, 27-25, 24-26, 15-13
Troy inched closer to districts with the win.
If Troy can beat Wellsboro today they would earn a spot in the postseason.
Towanda got 17 kills, three blocks and a dig from Gracie Schoonover in the loss and Paige Manchester had 10 points, 22 kills, 10 blocks and 14 digs.
Maddie Maynard had 14 points, a kill and 20 digs and Amanda Horton had 10 points and eight digs.
DaLanie Pepper had nine points, a kill, 22 digs and 29 assists and Samarah Smith had five points and 17 digs.
Aaliyah Nimmo had a point, a kill and 13 digs, while Aziza Ismailova had seven digs, while Blaze Wood had six points, a kill, a block and nine digs.
Towanda won the JV match 22-25, 25-6, 19-17.
Athena Chacona had 10 points and two digs and Addie Maynard had 10 points and four digs for Towanda.
Katelyn Nonnemacher had 10 points for Towanda and Brea Overpeck had seven points, three kills, three assists and a dig.
Katelyn Williams had seven kills and a block, Brooek Cease had four points and a dig, Shaylee Greenland had three points, a kill, four digs and two assists, Winter Saxer had four kills and Ismailova had nine digs.
