CANTON --After dropping the first set 25-22 to Athens, the Canton Warriors came back to win the next three 25-19, 25-19, 25-23.
Annie Gaiotti had nine points, six aces, five kills, an assist and 10 digs for Canton and Esther Martin had 16 points, five aces, 10 kills, two assists and eight digs.
Rhiley McNett had four kills, a block, an assist and two digs and Lauren Gleckner had three kills and a dig.
Jillaney Hartford had 11 points, an ace, nine kills, an assist and four digs. Emily Ferguson had three points, an ace, 12 kills and 12 digs and Taylor Gilbert had a point, a kill and five digs.
Jillian Shay had four points, an ace, nine digs and Carmya Martell had 11 points, an ace, a kill, 38 assists and 10 digs.
Taylor Field got her 500th career dig and Kayleigh Miller her 500th career assist for Athens.
Haley Barry had 12 digs, three kills, two points and an ace and Leah Liechty had 13 kills, three blocks, two points and two aces and Cassidy Stackpole had six digs, 25 points and five aces.
Miller had 10 digs, 33 assists, four points and Taylor Walker had six kills.
Grayce Witherow had three digs and Jenny Ryan had six digs, two blocks and five kills with two aces.
Kylie Jayne had seven kills and three blocks and Field had 26 digs, five points and three aces.
“Played much better than our last match,” Athens coach Heather Hanson said. “Still having a tough time holding that lead. Canton had aggressive serving. Taylor Walker had a great debut as a middle and outside. Miller finds a way to get to every second ball, it’s awesome. Taylor Field left a lot of skin on the floor and got the ball in the air.”
Canton won the JV match 26-24, 25-6.
Allyson Butcher had four aces and three assists and Marissa Ostrander had two aces and four digs for Canton.
Aislyn Williams had a kill and three assists and Rachel Martin had four aces, four kills and three assists.
Keri Wesneski had four aces and a kill and Trisha Gilbert had a kill and an ace, while Charity Ragan had two kills.
Towanda 3, Tunkhannock 0
25-8, 25-19, 25-19
TOWANDA — The Knights picked a non-league win in their final match of the regular season.
DaLanie Pepper had 11 points, two kills, 23 assists and 14 digs while Madigan Allen added 10 points, 12 kills, one block and 22 digs.
Taylor Johnson added eight points, one kill and five digs; Paige Manchester had 10 kills, two blocks, six digs and one assist; Shelby Johnson added two points, five kills, two blocks and five digs; Ailyah Nimmo had a point, three kills and a dig; Maddy Maynard had a point, one dig and one assist; Blaze Wood finished with five points, a kill and a dig; Samarah Smith had a point and a dig; Whitney Maloney added two points and a dig; Gracie Schoonover finished with a kill and a block; Zoe Czajkowski had five points and eight digs; Amanda Horton finished with six digs and Amanda Horton added a dig.
Towanda swept the JV match, too, 25-17 and 25-19.
Maddy Maynard had eight points, one kill, nine digs and an assist with Bre Overpeck adding 11 points and two digs.
Nimmo finished with three points, a kill, four digs and five assists; Schoonover had four points, six kills and one block; Aziza Ismailova added three points, four digs and an assist; Katelyn Williams had seven kills and three blocks; Destiney Brennan finished with a point and three digs; Madison Johnson had three points and four digs with Aleah Dicker and Addy Maynard each getting a dig.
Wyalusing 3, Troy 0
25-23, 25-17, 25-23
Lylah Oswald had seven kills and nine digs to lead the Rams to the NTL volleyball win.
Emily Lewis had three aces and 18 digs; Madison Putnan finished with five kills as Daphne Fassett added three kills; Imogen Herbert had seven assists and 14 digs; DeAnna Masters added 12 digs; Sage Superko finished with three kills and five digs; Haley McGroarty added five assists and nine digs as Priscilla Newton finished with eight digs.
Mallori Morse had four points, four kills, two blocks, 11 assists and 27 digs for Troy and Savannah Sakosky had three points, a kill and 40 digs. Annie Rosanelli had two points, four kills, three digs and two blocks and Vanessa Thomas had three points, a kill, a block, eight assists and 16 digs and Allison Beers had seven kills, five digs and two points.
Dalainey Braund had three points, two blocks and two digs and Morgan Millard had three points, two kills, a block and four digs.
Shyanna Yaggie had three points, three assists and three digs and Allee Dutrow had four points and eight digs.
Macy Vroman had three kills, four blocks and a dig and Olivia Demas had a point, two kills and a block.
Wyalusing won JV match 25-13, 25-23.
Meredith Cole had four points, six kills, a block and seven digs for Troy’s JV and Madison Vargas had a point, five assists and two digs.
Savannah Spencer had two kills, two blocks and two digs and Tyra Williams had 10 points, 10 digs and two kills.
Tailynn Stahle had a point, four kills, an assist and five digs, Kaitlyn Ensminger had three digs and Jalayna Young had a kill.
North Penn-Liberty 3, Williamson 0
25-11, 25-10, 25-8
Maddison Minyo had 11 points, 10 kills and six digs, Grace Tice had six points, nine kills and six blocks and Charisma Grega had 10 points, six kills and seven digs.
JoAnne McNamara had 10 points and 21 assists and Lizzi Welch had five kills and four blocks.
Wellsboro 3, NEB 0
25-15, 25-12, 25-16
Caitlyn Callahan had 19 kills, 17 points and three aces for Wellsboro, with two blocks and Ryann Adams had 10 points and 12 digs.
Megan Starkweather had 14 assists, six points, two aces and five kills and Breigh Kemp had eight assists, seven digs and five kills.
Shiloh Duff had eight kills and Bailey Monks had five kills and two blocks, while Jordan Judlin had eight assists.
Wellsboro won the JV match 25-14, 25-10.
Wellsboro hosts Sayre for senior night on Thursday.
Sayre 3, South Williamsport 0
25-6, 25-10, 25-10
Lexi Post had six assists and three kills for Sayre and Sarah Vandermark had a kill.
Emily Brion had two kills and 14 points, Emily Sutryk had six points and Madeline Wilson had three kills.
Sayre won the JV match 25-6, 21-25, 15-7.
Elmira 3, Edison 2
23-25, 22-25, 29-27, 25-20, 25-18
Morgan Gentile had 21 kills, 19 digs and six aces for Elmira and Kylie Lynch had 12 kills, three aces and 11 digs.
Delaney Williams had 21 assists and Taylor Matthews had 20 assists.
Makena Craig had nine kills and three aces and Alivia Kelley had 12 digs.
Edison got 11 kills and five blocks from Hailey Fierro and Maren Lutz had 11 kills, three blocks and 19 digs.
KK Bush had 13 assists and 17 digs and Reagan Seelye had 14 digs and Ryleigh Carson had 15 assists.
Edison won the JV match 2-1.
