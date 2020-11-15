The Canton Warriors knew they faced a tough test on Saturday.
The Warriors were in the PIAA quarterfinals for a second straight year.
On the other side of the net on Saturday was Marian Catholic, who was trying to make their 11th trip to the state semifinals.
Canton gave Marian Catholic their best shot, but in the end the Fillies proved to be too much as they picked up a 25-18, 25-15, 25-23 win.
For Canton, there were a few miscues, and when you are into the final eight in the state, those prove to be costly.
“At this level you can’t make the mistakes,” Canton coach Sheila Wesneski said. “We had too many mistakes at crucial times and at this level you can’t make those.”
It had been a PIAA playoff drought of sorts for perennial Class A power Marian.
In both 2018 and 19 they lost their spot atop District 11, and didn’t make states.
This year, the Fillies returned to the state playoffs for the first time since 2017, when they made the state finals.
Seniors Alivia Karchner and Tatiana Zeleniak were members of that 2017 state runner-up team, and they helped guide the Fillies against Canton.
“ It’s really awesome,” said Zeleniak. “We’ve been working really hard since districts. We knew that all these teams are going to be as good as us if not better. We’re going to have to work as hard as possible to keep our spot and to make it to the final four, and here we are. This feels almost unreal.”
The Fillies roared out to a 5-1 lead and never trailed in the first set, with Karchner powering down three of her kills for the first three points.
Canton (17-3) took advantage of some Marian service errors and solid play from Annie Gaiotti and Aislyn Williams to creep back within 10-8. The Fillies won 10 of the next 14 points, however, and cruised to the opening-set win. Karchner had 10 of her game-high 16 kills in that opening set.
Marian got its serving going in the second set, with Zeleniak serving up five straight winners, including an ace, and Ashlyn Klitsch serving during another 5-0 run that pushed the Fillies’ advantage to 12-2. Later, Rebecca Dzuranin posted a pair of aces as the lead swelled to 20-9, and from there Marian closed out the 25-15 second set.
Zeleniak’s serving, and her defensive play on the back line were keys to the Fillies’ attack all day, particularly in that second set. She finished with 20 service points, five aces and 12 digs, diving all over the floor for save after save.
“When Tatiana gets on a roll, she can control a game,” Marian coach Doc Fallabel said of his senior libero’s serving. Her play on the back line was, in part, due to a position change just before Marian’s District 11 title-game win over Nativity.
“We moved her around the last game,” Fallabel explained, following a suggestion from Tatiana’s sister that he has been taking credit for. “I got this great idea that I’m going to move Tatiana to left back. After I did that and I was a genius for doing that the last game, her sister said ‘wasn’t my idea great?’ So Nina came up with the idea of moving her to left back.”
“Doc decided to move me from middle back libero to left back libero the night before the
district playoff, and that was a really tough transition for me, because I’ve never played left back,” she said. “My teammates helped instill confidence in me and told me I could do it no matter what. After districts, I knew I should have been playing there my whole life. It feels so natural to me.
“Tonight I played every ball like it was going to be my last play, and I just played with my heart.”
One of the best passers in team history, she also has been a key to setting up the Fillies’ offense.
“As the season progressed, we tried to let everybody know back there she gets first ball,” Fallabel said. “Unless it goes directly to you, let her get it. Since they started doing that, our offense runs a lot more successfully. She’s one of my highest-rated passers (all-time).”
The visiting Warriors certainly made a game of it in the third set, erasing Marian’s quick 4-0 lead to move on top 11-7 on the serving of Jillian Shay and Gaiotti, and the front line play of Gracie Covert and Williams.
“They were a good, solid team. That’s what we expected coming in,” Fallabel said of Canton. “They came out and played a really nice third game because we came out thinking ok, we got this thing won. That’s when I called a time out. (Our girls) found it within themselves to just tighten up, or actually loosen up.”
Sophomore Megan Paisley came in and gave the Fillies a lift with four straight service winners, including an ace, to get the Fillies back in front 14-12. From there, the set went back and forth, with neither team leading by more than three points.
With the score knotted at 23 apiece, Karchner’s return put the Fillies up, and when the Warriors hit into the net on the next point, Marian was celebrating its first state tournament win in four seasons.
“We obviously have a girl who’s producing a lot of kills. But in my mind right now, what’s the most fun is the blocks and the defense,” Fallabel said. “Defense starts at the net.”
Klitsch, Marian’s setter, dished out 24 assists to go with 15 service points and five digs. Jamison Wheeler was solid with eight service winners and six digs; Dzuranin chipped in 13 points, three aces and four kills; Paisley finished with eight service points, four kills and nine digs; while Kelly Sullivan contributed six blocks and four kills up front.
For Wesneski, it was nice to see her team fight back in that final game.
“They didn’t give up,” she said. “They kept going. Even through the frustrations they had when things weren’t going their way. You have to give them credit. It shows what kind of character they have, because they could have just rolled over and said I’m done, but they didn’t, they made them work for the third game.”
For Canton’s group of eight seniors, this marks the end of one of the most successful runs by a senior class in school history.
Annie Gaiotti, Maya Larson, Miah Lehman, Gracie Covert, Lauren Gleckner, Gracie Mead, Jillian Shay and Carmya Martell make up a group that has won four straight District 4, Class A titles and reached the state quarterfinals in back-to-back years.
“They have no regrets,” Wesneski said. “They are behind putting Canton volleyball back on the map. They turned it over, because we were in a dry stretch. Through their hard work, they were in that when it started to turn back around.”
For the Warriors this marks the end of a crazy, but successful, season.
“It’s always sad to see it end, but I am very proud of all their accomplishments for the season, it’s nothing to hang their heads about. You win some, and unfortunately you lose some.”
The Marian Fillies are back on familiar ground. They’ll take on Sacred Heart, a 3-2 winner over Mount Calvary Christian, in the semifinal round. Fallabel is happy to be back.
“After the district win, I didn’t sleep the whole night. I was on a high from Wednesday until Saturday,” he said. “That was good.
“This is good.”
Zeleniak and her classmates have been telling the younger players about their experience at states four seasons ago as freshmen, and now they are experiencing it themselves.
“As a freshman it was a little different. I didn’t have as much contribution to the team as I do now. I wasn’t a captain. I wasn’t a starter. And now it feels amazing to lead the rest of my team and just be here,” Zeleniak said.
“We told them there’s a feeling you have when you’re in the state playoffs that’s different than any other game. We told them you won’t feel that unless you get there, and you’ve just got to keep working towards it. Now they understand what we mean.
“Once you experience it you know exactly what it means.”
Gaiotti had 10 digs ,four kills, four points and an assist for Canton and Aislyn Williams had four points, a kill, six digs and two blocks.
Covert had four points, a dig and two blocks, while Jillaney Hartford had four kills, a dig and a block.
Rachel Martin had two points, three kills, two assists and four digs.
Shay had five points, an ace and six digs, Martell had five points, an ace, three kills, nine assists and nine digs and Trisha Gilbert had a point, a kill and four digs.
