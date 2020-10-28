The Canton volleyball team swept CV on Tuesday, 25-4, 25-23, 25-11.
Annie Gaiotti had nine points, three aces, seven kills and five digs for Canton and Aislyn Williams had two kills and a block.
Gracie Covert had three points, three digs and two blocks and Rachel Martin had 13 points, four aces, four kills and a dig.
Gracie Mead had two kills and a dig, Jillian Shay had 14 points, seven aces, a kill and six digs and Carmya Martell had three points, three aces, 18 assists and two digs, while Trisha Gilbert had eight points, an ace and three kills, with a dig.
The Canton JV team won 25-10, 25-12.
