The Canton volleyball team won a rare doubleheader against Sayre on Thursday.
They won the first match 25-7, 25-5 and 25-14 and then the second match 25-12, 25-16, 25-11.
In the first match Annie Gaiotti had 12 points, five aces, four kills and three digs and Allyson Butcher had six points, a kill and a dig.
Miah Lehman had a point and two kills and Aislyn Williams had three points, two aces, two kills, two digs and three assists, while Gracie Covert had 10 points, six aces, four kills, a dig and an assist.
Lauren Gleckner had two points, an ace and a kill, while Jillaney Hartford had two kills, while Rachel Martin had four kills.
Gracie Mead had a kill and three digs and Jillian Shay had 18 points, 12 aces, a kill and a dig and Carmya Martell had two points, an ace, a kill and 17 assists, while Trisha Gilbert had two digs.
In the second match Gaiotti had 13 points, three aces, four kills and two digs, while Butcher had eight points, two aces and seven assists.
Lehman had two points and three kills and Williams had five points, four kills and three assists.
Covert had four points, an ace, two kills and a dig and Gleckner had a point, two kills and a dig.
Hartford had seven kills and Martin had seven points, two aces and two kills.
Shay had five points, an ace, six digs and an assist, while Martell had four points, an ace, a kill and 11 assists and Gilbert had three points, two aces and two digs.
Sayre got six assists, an ace, two digs and three kills from Elizabeth Boyle in the first match and Brelin VanDuzer had three digs, while Alexis Frisbie had a dig.
Gabrielle Woodruff had an ace and a dig and Rachel Vandermark had two aces and five digs, while Gabrielle Randall had a block and five kills.
Maddison Belles had an ace, four digs, a block and three assists, Gianna Quattrini had three blocks and a dig and Makenna Garrison had a dig and a kill.
In the second match Frisbie had three digs, two aces and an assist, Emma Smith had two assists, a kill and two digs and Gabrielle Shaw had three kills and a dig.
Quattrini had an ace and three kills, Vandermark had five digs, Randall had four kills, Boyle had five assists and a dig and Aaliyah Rawlings had an assist.
Williamson 3,
Wyalusing 0
25-23, 25-23, 25-21
Haley McGroarty had three aces, a kill and eight digs for Wyalusing in the match and Madison Armitage had two kills, while Olivia Tewksbury had two kills.
Hannah Ely had five kills and Priscilla Newton and DeAnna Masters each had two aces and 12 digs.
Wyalusing won the JV match 25-10, 17-25, 15-11.
Sarah Wilkins had eight aces and a kill and Anna Kipp had five aces and six kills, while Megan Wood had an ace and three kills, while Clare Allen had an ace.
Troy 3, Towanda 0
25-15, 25-23, 25-11
Paige Manchester had five points, six kills, four blocks and seven digs for Towanda in the match and Gracie Schoonover had six kills and two blocks.
Amanda Horton had five points, a kill and three digs and DaLanie Pepper had three points, nine digs and eight kills, while Maddie Maynard had a point and four digs.
Aziza Ismailova had nine digs and Samarah Smith had four points, six digs and an assist, while Brea Overpeck had two points and two digs and Shaylee Greenland had a point and two digs.
Towanda won the JV match 25-22, 25-6.
Greenland had 13 points, a kill, five digs and two assists and Overpeck had five points, three kills, two digs and five assists.
Athena Chacona had 11 points and five digs and Katelyn Williams had two points, three kills and a dig, while Winter Saxer had three points, three kills and a dig.
Addie Maynard had two kills and two digs and Ismailova had eight digs.
Alexis Ackley had two digs and Jazzlyn Reynods had a kill, while Brooke Ceese had a dig and Katelyn Heamen had a kill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.