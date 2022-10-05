TIOGA JUNCTION — It has been a strange season so far for the Canton Lady Warriors volleyball team. The defending PIAA Class A state semifinalists have had to battle injuries through most of preseason camp and have rarely played at full strength this year.

But on Tuesday night, they showed what they look like when they are clicking on all cylinders, as the Lady Warriors swept District 4 Class AA title contender Williamson on its home floor to claim sole possession of first place in the NTL Small School Division standings.