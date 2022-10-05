TIOGA JUNCTION — It has been a strange season so far for the Canton Lady Warriors volleyball team. The defending PIAA Class A state semifinalists have had to battle injuries through most of preseason camp and have rarely played at full strength this year.
But on Tuesday night, they showed what they look like when they are clicking on all cylinders, as the Lady Warriors swept District 4 Class AA title contender Williamson on its home floor to claim sole possession of first place in the NTL Small School Division standings.
Canton won the first set 25-21, took the second set 25-14 and finished the sweep with a 25-20 win in set three.
“Injuries have been tough on us this year,” Canton coach Sheila Wesneski said. “They’re coming together. it’s just a matter of they need to play together. The more they play together, then the more they’ll trust each other and the more they’re willing to work together and things like that. We just haven’t had a lot of time playing together this year.”
The difference in this team from a few weeks ago is stark. Two weeks ago Canton against Class AA favorite North Penn-Liberty, losing 3-1.
Things looked far better on Tuesday evening against Williamson.
There were no leads squandered like there were 14 days ago, just consistent volleyball played throughout.
“I think just our energy and our attitudes have improved,” Canton All-Stater Aislyn Williams said. “We had a very forgiving attitude this game and that definitely helped us push through.”
Williams had a triple-double of 13 service points, 12 kills and 13 digs, and hurt the Williamson defense from all over the court. Her run of four straight blistered serves for aces in the second set turned a competitive set into a blowout in a span of about 60 seconds.
She noted the improvement in her game from early in the season — when she was still recovering from an injury — up to this point.
“I definitely have struggled these past games with my explosiveness,” Williams said. “But I think this game went well and it felt good, too.”
She wasn’t the only standout for the Canton.
Senior libero Marissa Ostrander played one of her finest scholastic matches, punctuated by an incredible diving save, running 15 feet to a ball hit in no-man’s-land on a big point at 12-11 in the third set. She served well, too, and had 10 points to go along with her 16 digs.
Altogether, the Canton seniors of Williams, Ostrander, Jillaney Hartford, Allyson Butcher and Keri Wesneski combined for 57 service points.
“We definitely practice our serving a lot during practice,” Williams said. “It is a key aspect to our game. Our serving also carries our energy and if we do well serving we play well.”
The first set was close, until a big run behind strong serving from Wesneski and good hitting from Williams helped the Lady Warriors open a 20-14 lead and they cruised home. After the blowout second set, Williamson responded and led 8-4 early in the third, but Canton once again took over with a 9-0 run punctuated by fantastic serves from Ostrander to go up 18-11 and shortly after the match was over.
With the victory, Canton improves to 9-1 on the season while Williamson drops to 7-3.
