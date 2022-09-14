CANTON – The Canton Lady Warriors (5-0) continued their undefeated season in a 3-0 sweep over Sayre (0-3) on Tuesday.
CANTON – The Canton Lady Warriors (5-0) continued their undefeated season in a 3-0 sweep over Sayre (0-3) on Tuesday.
Canton would win all three sets by double digits, with a 25-10 score in the first to go up 1-0.
They enjoyed their largest margin of victory in set two by a whopping 25-5 count and finished things off in the third and final set with a 25-14 win.
Aislyn Williams filled the stat sheet with nine service points, three aces, six kills, 11 assists, and four digs.
Jillaney Hartford added 11 points and three aces, Kendall Kitchen scored eight service points with two aces, Keri Wesneski recorded a team-high 10 digs, Madison Hulbert tallied 12 service points and Marissa Ostrander collected 15 service points, five aces and six digs in the sweep.
The Sayre team was led by Elizabeth Boyle who recorded 13 assists and one ace while Gabrielle Shaw recorded five kills, Maddison Belles added six digs and four kills, and Reagan Parrish added a team-high two aces during the evening.
Canton is back on the floor next Tuesday in a clash of undefeated NTL teams when they travel to NP-Liberty to take on the Lady Mounties at 7:30 p.m.
Sayre will look to bounce back on their home floor on Thursday when they host the rival Athens Lady Wildcats at 7:30 p.m.
