TOWANDA — The Canton volleyball team picked up a 3-1 win over Towanda on Saturday, 25-17, 25-21, 21-25, 25-20.
Annie Gaiotti had seven points, four aces, three kills, an assist and five digs and Esther Martin had 12 points, six aces, seven kills, four assists and a dig.
Rhiley McNett had four points, an ace, 10 kills, an assist, 13 digs and a block, Emily Ferguson had five points, three aces, four kills, a block, an assist and 11 digs and Jillian Shay had 14 points, five aces, a kill, an assist and 15 digs.
Carmya Martell had 13 points, five aces, two kills, 28 assists and 11 digs and Jillaney Hartford had seven kills, a block and two digs.
Blaze Wood had six digs for Towanda with 17 points and DaLanie Pepper had 13 digs, 19 assists, five points and six kills, while Paige Manchester had five digs, six kills, a point and eight blocks.
Madigan Allen had 11 kills, 20 digs, two assists and six points and Keona Walker had one kill, while Gracie Schoonover had a block.
Shelby Johnson had 11 kills, two blocks, eight digs, two assists and three points and Zoe Czajkowski had 16 digs, an assist, a kill and seven points.
Maddie Maynard had four digs, Amanda Horton had six digs and two points, Whitney Maloney had a dig, Taylor Johnson had a dig a kill and a point and Samarah Smith had two digs and two points.
Canton won the JV match 25-16, 25-19.
Keri Wesneski had three aces, two digs and four kills for Canton and Trisha Gilbert had two digs, two kills and an assist.
Aislyn Williams had three aces, a dig, a kill and 11 assists and Rachel Martin had seven kills and two assists.
Allyson Butcher had a dig and an assist, Marissa Ostrander had two aces and five digs, Emmie Tymeson had a kill, Charity Ragan had five aces, two digs and two kills and Aubree Route had a kill.
Aliyah Nimmo had nine digs, two assists, two kills for Towanda and Brea Overpeck had a dig, While Destiny Brennan had three digs and four points.
Schoonover had a kill and Athena Chacona had three digs and seven points.
Aziza Ismailova had two digs, an assist and a point and Maynard had two points, three kills and five digs.
Jadison Johnson had 10 digs a kill and three points, Kaitlyn Williams had a kill and Addison Maynard had two digs.
Wellsboro 3, Athens 0
Caitlyn Callahan nearly had her third straight 20 kill match as the Hornets picked up the win.
Callahan had 19 kills and a block and Breigh Kemp had 11 points, four aces, 19 assists and 10 digs.
Bailey Monks had six kills and a block and Kathryn Burnett had nine points and an ace, with 15 digs.
Megan Starkweather had nine assists, eight points and two aces and Emma Owlett had five kills, while Shiloh Duff had a block.
Wellsboro won the JV match 25-5, 12-25, 15-7.
Wellsboro hosts NP-Liberty on Tuesday.
Athens got 24 digs and five points from Taylor Field and Haley Barry had six digs and two points.
Leah Liechty had four kills, a block and three points and Cassidy Stackpole had two points, two kills and 12 digs.
Kayleigh Miller had 15 assists, eight digs and 10 points and Taylor Walker had seven digs and two kills, while Jenny Ryan had two points and Grace Witherow had four digs.
Audrey Hatch had a kill and two digs and Kylie Jayne had two digs and seven kills.
Williamson 3, Wyalusing 2
19-25, 25-18, 21-25, 25-17, 17-15
Lylah Oswald had 13 kills and eight digs for Wyalusing in the match and Daphne Fassett had five kills.
Haley McGroarty had seven assists, six digs and four aces and Imogen Herbert and Deanna Masters each had seven assists.
Wyalusing won the JV match 25-18, 25-21.
Troy 3, Sayre 1
25-23, 22-25, 26-24, 25-18
Sayre got 13 points from Emily Brion with four digs and Madeline Dutra had 10 kills and seven digs, with two points.
Erika Wells had six points, two aces, a kill and Lexi Post had five points, three aces, three kills and nine digs.
Gianna Quattrini had four points with four kills and a dig and Julia Boyle had a point, four kills and nine digs.
Gabbie Randall had three kills and two blocks and Maddie Wilson had three kills, a block and two digs.
Ellie Boyle had a point and Maddie Belles had a kill, while Hannah Garrity had a dig.
Sayre won the JV match 25-22, 14-25, 15-11.
Tailynn Stahle had five points, three assists and a kill for Troy, Kaitlyn Ensminger had three points and a dig, Madison Vargas had three points, two kills and eight assists, Lydia Lewis had four points, Tyra Williams had two points and three digs and Meredith Cole had 18 points, 12 kills and three digs.
WAVERLY VOLLEYBALL AT JOHNSON CITY TOURNEY
The Wolverines fell in the silver bracket on Saturday.
In pool play they lost to Mexico 23-25, 20-25, and Bainbridge-Guilford 14-25, 15-25. They beat Chenango Valley 25-17, 25-22 and split with Maine Endwell 25-20, 18-25.
In the silver bracket they fell to Chenango Valley 25-15.
Paige Lewis had 19 points, three aces, 12 kills, four blocks and 12 digs and Adrianah Clinton had 16 points, four aces, 13 kills and six digs.
Sidney Tomasso had 10 points, six kills and seven digs, Maddy Goodwin had seven points and nine digs.
Chloe Croft had six points, 36 assists and 21 digs, Emilee Little had six points, Morgan Adams had six points, eight kills, three blocks and seven digs and Aryan Peters had 17 digs.
Waverly hosts Edison on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.