The Canton volleyball team opened the season with a 3-0 win over Towanda.
The Warriors got a 25-14, 25-14, 25-17 victory over the Black Knights on Monday.
Annie Gaiotti had eight points, two aces, 11 kills and two digs and Aislyn Williams had five points, an ace, four kills, three assists, four digs and a block.
Gracie Covert had six points, two aces, two kills, an assist and two digs and Jillaney Hartford had three kills.
Rachel Martin had two kills and Jillian Shay had 10 points, four aces, two kills and 12 digs
Carmya Martell had 11 points, four aces, two kills, 20 assists and three digs and Trisha Gilbert had five points, an ace and two digs.
Towanda got six points and six digs from Amanda Horton and DaLanie Pepper had four points, five digs, five assists and a kill.
Gracie Schoonover had a point, two kills, a block and a dig and Samarah Smith had five digs.
Paige Manchester had two points, five kills, four blocks and four digs and Blaze Wood had a point, a kill and two digs.
Maddie Maynard had a kill and 12 digs, Taylor Johnson had two points and Aziza Ismailova had two digs.
Canton won the JV match 25-15, 25-17.
Winter Saxer had three points, two kills, two blocks and a dig for Towanda in the JV match and Athena Chacona had a point and seven digs.
Shaylee Greenland had three points, eight digs and two assists and Kaitlyn Williams had two points, three kills and a block.
Addie Maynard had a point and four digs and Brea Overpeck had three points, three kills, three digs and an assist.
Alexis Ackley had two digs and Ismailova had four digs.
Towanda is at Wyalusing today.
Galeton 3, Smethport 0
25-8, 25-23, 25-13
Alexis Johnson had 12 kills, a block, two digs and three aces for Galeton and Olivia Rohrbaugh had two kills, a block, an assist, six digs and an ace.
Alli Macensky had six kills, six digs and an ace and Makenna Shuemaker had two kills, 10 assists, seven digs and an ace.
Lauren Sauley had a kill, 10 assists, eight digs and an ace and Mikayla Schott had three kills, an assist, five digs and five aces.
