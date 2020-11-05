Six weeks ago, No one knew if Canton Volleyball would even get to finish their season. After a COVID outbreak at Canton High School in mid-September grounded all athletic activities to a halt, and with no end to the COVID pandemic in sight, who could blame the Warriors for thinking they would not get a chance at their fourth straight District IV Class A title?
So when they got that chance Thursday night against Galeton at Williamson High School, they didn’t let go. Canton had a convincing performance, dominating from start to finish and put together one of their best performances of the season to beat Galeton 3-0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-12).
“We were trying to play our best game and leave one hundred percent on the court,” Canton senior outside hiitter Annie Gaiotti said. “It could’ve been us seniors’ last game so we wanted to leave it all out there.”
Giaotti certainly did leave it all out there. She finished with 11 points, 8 aces, 8 kills, and 6 digs, plus an assist. She had seven aces in the second set, including five in a row that blew open a match that up to that point had been competitive. When she finally finished her serving onslaught, it was clear that Canton would still rule the roost of district IV Class A Volleyball.
“It was great,” she said about her second set ace streak. “I was trying to stay focused and hit the corners and I did.”
Canton Head Coach Sheila Wesneski was effusive in her praise of Gaiotti.
“She’s been struggling a little bit and I looked at her and said ‘you do the best you can and that’s all you can do,” Wesneski said. “She was awesome tonight.”
It was a team effort, though. Sophomore standout Aislyn Williams was an intimidating presence all night at the net and she added 4 kills, 12 digs and 1 block, with an assist, five points and two aces.
Senior Libero Jillian Shay was her steady self and added 7 digs, and Senior Setter Carmya Martell was fantastic, recording 17 assists.
“It’s really about having confidence in ourselves and the people that we play with,” Martell said. “We all really respect each other on and off the court… we support each other in everything we do.”
That combination of Martell and Gaiotti has been an offensive mainstay for the Canton Warriors over the last four years. Their chemistry on the court is palpable and has only grown as time has gone on.
“She knows what her job is and I know how to perform so it’s all about me setting her up for success and trust,” Martell said.
“We have a bond and (Martell) knows where to put the ball after so many years of setting me,” Gaiotti said. “It’s awesome to have a setter like (Martell).
Trisha Gilbert added eight digs, a kill and three points for Canton, Martell added seven digs, three kills, three aces and six points and Shay added 10 points and four aces.
Rachel Martin had three points, an ace, two kills and three digs, Jillaney Hartford had three kills, a dig and three blocks, Gracie Covert had four points, an ace, three digs and a block.
Galeton got 10 digs, two kills and an ace from Olivia Rohrbaugh and Makenna Shuemaker had 12 digs, five kills, three assists and two aces, while Alli Macensky had three kills, a block and eight digs, Lauren Sauley had 15 digs, three kills and an assist and Mikaylaa Schott had 11 digs, an ace and an assist.
For Galeton, they may be asking “what if” as key player Alexis Johnson was out with a non-COVID illness. But make no mistake, there was no beating Canton.
“It feels amazing,” Gaiotti said. “Winning district titles never gets old.”
