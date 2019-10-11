This week features a Canton at Wellsboro match-up that has big league implications.
In other NTL games Towanda travels to NP-Mansfield while Sayre is at CV.
Up north Waverly takes the long bus ride East for a division game.
In non-league action Montgomery travels to Troy, Midd-West takes the long drive to Athens and Wyalusing goes over the hill to Northwest.
CANTON AT WELLSBORO, 7 P.M.
The game of the week as far as NTL Division-I standings are concerned.
The Warriors (7-0) are tied with Troy in the league with no losses while the Hornets (6-1) sport one loss to Troy.
If Wellsboro wins they are still in the running for a league title, a loss pretty much puts them out of luck.
For Canton this marks the second game in a tough four game stretch to the end the season.
Last week they responded at home by beating Sayre to take control of the top of the District IV, Class A standings.
Their next three games (Wellsboro, NP-Mansfield, Troy) are all divisional opponents with Wellsboro and NP-Mansfield on the road.
But first things first Canton has the Hornets to contend with, a team they edged out at home in an NTL classic a year ago.
“They are feeling good and ready for the challenge we have in front of us this week,” Canton coach Tyler Sechrist said about his team. “A very good Wellsboro football team.”
Last year the Warriors suffered a close loss late to the Panthers in a game that decided the NTL title.
This year they don’t want that to happen again.
“That is still in the back of our minds and we are using it this year as motivation to stay hungry every week,” Sechrist said.
Wellsboro comes in on a 5-game win streak with an average margin of victory over that span of 41 points.
“Wellsboro is good football team with lots of senior leadership and great coaches,” said Sechrist. “They are well prepared each and every week and can be you with speed and athletic ability.”
They also the NTL leading back in Aidan Hauser, who is up to 1,394 yards rushing and 24 touchdowns so far on the season.
“We need to play disciplined defense,” Sechrist said about containing Hauser. “Win the battle in the trenches and tackle well. If he is able to get into the open field it will be a long night for our defense.”
For the Hornets this one they have circled on the calendar.
After the way last year’s game finished they are glad to be at home this time around.
“I think we played pretty terrible in that game last year,” said Wellsboro coach Matt Hildebrand. “It’s a tough atmosphere over there, they bring a good crowd. Playing at home brings its advantages, we’ve played well at home so far this year.”
The persistent, heavy rain had turned Canton’s field into a morass of grass and mud last year, slowing Wellsboro’s speedsters down.
“It was tough for everybody,” said Hildebrand. “It’s not an excuse as to why it turned out the way it was.”
Regardless of weather this year’s contest will be played on turf.
“It will definitely play to our advantage a little bit,” Hildebrand remarked. “The strength of our team is our speed.”
However, he knows that can be a double edged sword.
“Their QB can run just as well as our kids so it plays to both team’s strengths,” said Hildebrand.
Baillie went over 1,000 yards rushing last week and could go over 1,000 yards passing this week as he sits at 944.
“Our defensive ends will have to have big games this week,” said Hildebrand. “You have to make him run inside the tackles. We have to contain him there and have the linebackers fill.”
They will also have to contend with Ben Knapp, who leads the league with over 500 yards receiving.
“Our secondary will need to be physical with their wide receivers,” Hildebrand remarked. “We can’t give (Knapp) a free release, especially when he lines up at tight end. Hopefully our defensive line can get pressure in passing situations and disrupt some of their timing.”
On the other side Hildebrand believes they will have to be versatile on offense to keep putting up points like they have been.
“We can’t be on dimensional,” Hildebrand said. “We did a good job of that last week. We need continue to build upon on that. Last week (Canton) did a good job stopping the run and limiting Sayre’s passing. We can’t be predictable, we must spread the ball around and not just rely on one guy.”
TOWANDA AT NP-MANSFIELD, 7 P.M.
Both teams are coming off big wins.
For Towanda (1-6) it’s their first of the season while the Panthers (4-3) continue to claw their way back after a slow start.
“Glad to be above .500 and glad to be back home,” NP-Mansfield coach Tom Dickinson said.
After their long trip to Phillipsburg-Osceola last week the confines of Island Park will be a welcome sight.
However, number 25 for Towanda won’t be.
“Towanda has been getting better and better each week,” said Dickinson. “Tanner has been their QB for four years, he knows their offense very well.”
Kunkle has over 850 yards rushing a 750 yards passing so far this season.
“We have to be aware of him and account for him each and every play,” Dickinson remarked. “We can’t allow him to get out of the pocket. This will be difficult.”
SAYRE AT COWANESQUE VALLEY, 7 P.M.
The Redskins (5-2) are coming off a tough loss on the road last week and have to hit the trail again as they take the long trip out to Westfield.
The Indians (2-5) earned their second win of the season and seem to be hitting their stride this month.
“The guys are feeling alright,” said Sayre coach Kevin Gorman. “They know last week wasn’t their best showing and they want to put it behind them.”
This is a big NTL Division-II contest, one they will need to win if they are to reach their goal of a league title.
“It’s very important to get back on track,” said Gorman. “We have to get back to doing what we do and hopefully that’s this week.”
Gorman knows it won’t be an easy one in CV.
“They have some nice pieces,” he said. “Their QB is a nice player and they have some nice wideouts. They do a nice job on defense getting to the football, so it should be an interesting matchup.”
CV is riding high after their first homecoming in a while.
“The kids feel great, I believe it was the first Homecoming victory in five years,” said coach Mike Schmitt. “That is what one of my assistants told me.”
However, it wasn’t a perfect win.
“But I think they know they can play better,” said Schmitt. “Penalties were plentiful and we still are not consistent on offense. Defensively we had one series where we let down and they are trying to take pride in hustling to the ball and communicating.”
The Indians know they will have their hands full with Sayre.
“Sayre is a well coached team and they have a true identity on offense and defense,” he said. “The players know their assignments and do them well, you can tell they are well coached and confident in their abilities.”
Defense will be key for CV. If they can contain Sayre’s offense, like Canton did last week, they will be in good shape.
If they let Sayre run wild it could be a long night.
“To contain Sayre’s offense we will try to give different looks for them to gauge where they want to run the ball and where to throw the ball,” Schmitt said. “My players have never really done disguise on defense before so we will be working on being precise in our coverage’s and identifying formations.”
No matter what it’s been an experience for CV getting ready for the game.
“They do a good job of mixing up pass and run with similar looks,” said Schmitt. “it is a fun week of practice.”
WAVERLY AT ONEONTA, 7 P.M.
The Wolverines (2-3) will be looking to get back to .500 as they take the long bus ride out to Oneonta (1-4) tonight.
Waverly is 1-3 in the division, currently in sixth, while Oneonta is 1-4 in divisional play in seventh.
Oneonta lost 48-0 to Norwich last week as their lone win is 28-26 over Johnson City.
“We had a good week at practice,” said Waverly coach Jason Miller. “We are trying to improve on the little things, we keep making mistakes at the end of the games. We have had a solid week of practice and we have made some strides and hopefully we will go down to Oneonta and get a win.”
Despite their record Miller isn’t taking Oneonta lightly.
“I think they are very athletic, they throw the ball a lot and have a very good quarterback,” Miller remarked. “They pressure you with man to man coverage and we have to win those one on one battles. They are a team that is trying to find themselves like we are. I expect a very good game.”
They had a good defensive game last week, holding Owego to seven points, and know they need that kind of effort tonight.
“We are going to need to be consistent on defense making sure the quarterback doesn’t break away when he scrambles,” he said. “He is also very good with them running him quite a bit. We just cant give up the big play, they throw it down the field and we will have to be in a good position to take it away, try to get some pressure on them upfront.”
MONTGOMERY AT TROY, 7 P.M.
The Trojans (6-1) will look to build off last week’s homecoming win as they take on the Red Raiders (2-5) in their final home contest of the season.
“It’s always a good thing to come out of a homecoming game with a big win,” said Troy coach Jim Smith. “It’s big to come out healthy. We were fortunate enough to do both. At this point we know we have a target on our backs and know we will get our opponent’s best effort. That being said this Friday is another big week. Our last guaranteed home game for our seniors. It’s important for them to finish strong at home.”
Despite their record Smith isn’t taking a win over Montgomery for granted.
“Montgomery is a fundamental young team that continues to grow every week,” he said. “They are very competitive and force you to defend the whole field. They have a lot of talent. Their losses have come from some pretty good football teams. We are in no position to take them lightly. We will continue to work hard to keep things rolling.”
As they enter the final stretch of the regular season Smith knows keeping the kids focused and the play sharp is important.
“At this point, it’s important to play clean from here on out,” he said. “It’s important not to lose focus. You only do one of two things, either get better or worse. Staying focused, confident and continuing to improve as a team is vital at this point in the season. To keep momentum it’s important not to stumble. It’s not about the win, it’s about honestly evaluating our team effort, and being more critical of ourselves than anybody.”
MIDD-WEST AT ATHENS, 7 P.M.
The Wildcats (1-6) are hoping break a 4-game losing streak as they host the Mustangs (2-5) tonight.
“We’re beat up pretty good,” said Athens coach Jack Young. “The kids are hanging in there working hard. We’re just trying to survive a tough part of the season and stay as healthy as we can come every Friday night.”
Midd-West poses some unique challenges of their own.
“They are a real big, physical team,” said Young. “They’ve had an up and down season. The whole key for us is managing the line of scrimmage. If we can manage the line of scrimmage we have a shot at victory.”
Offensively expect Athens to keep what they’ve been doing — establish the run and look to get their receivers involved.
“We have a couple of big receivers we feel we can utilize,” he said. “The key this week is defense. Anything Midd-West gets they will have to earn.”
Young is also hoping to get a better start than they did last week at Towanda.
“We talked about that tonight,” he said. “They have to take a long, long bus ride. If they are slow to start we need to take advantage of it. Being at our best from the opening kick-off to the end is the only way to give us the better opportunity to pick up a win in the end.”
WYALUSING AT NORTHWEST, 7 P.M.
The Rams (2-5) will be looking to turn things around as they travel to the Rangers (3-3) tonight.
After beating Athens to improve to 2-2 Wyalusing has lost three straight.
Northwest boasts a couple of 1-point wins over Lackawanna Trail (8-7) and Susquehanna (7-6), a blow out victory over Holy Redeemer (43-7) and some tough losses to Wyoming Area (34-3), Lake Lehman (37-13) and Hanover (24-14).
Wyalusing’s Mitchell Burke went over a thousand yards passing last week. He currently sits at 1,111 and leads the area in passing yards.
