SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — After winning their first two games by a combined score of 100-7, the Canton Warriors faced a tougher test against a physical South Williamsport team on Friday.
Canton was certainly tested, but emerged with a 21-7 win to move to 3-0 on the season.
“We knew we were facing something different this week,” Canton coach Tyler Sechrist said. “They’re physical, they’re going to run at you, they’re going to do what they’re going to do, and they do it well.”
The Mounties picked up several chunk plays and worked their way in the red zone on their opening drive, but the Warrior defense buckled down and came up with a stop on fourth down.
After Canton was forced to punt, it once again forced a turnover on downs at the 25-yard line.
“We have a lot of confidence in our defense,” Sechrist said. “They’re fast, they’re quick, they’re physical.”
The Warriors got on the board first with just over two minutes left in the first quarter when Riley Parker scampered in from eight yards out.
Parker added on his touchdown on a one-yard run late in the second quarter.
The score was set up by a 40-yard punt return by Wes Bellows.
South Williamsport fought back with a six-minute drive on its first possession of the second half, which culminated in a 26-yard touchdown pass from Landon Lorson to Grant Bauchman, who beat the double-team on a jump ball in the front quarter of the end zone.
“They were moving the ball well in the second half, and we just wanted to get them refocused on what we needed to do,” Sechrist said.
The close game was unfamiliar territory for the Warriors, but they never buckled.
“I think that’s something we needed. We need to be put in those situations,” Sechrist said. “We have some young kids that haven’t been in the big games, so I think it’s very important that we find ourselves in that type of situation.”
Canton forced a fumble late in the third quarter, but quickly faced a third down and 14.
Parker corralled a screen pass, and followed his blockers to a first down to give the drive new life.
Early in the fourth quarter, Hayden Ward carried the ball 20 yards to the 2-yard line, and punched it in for the score two plays later.
He then caught the pass on the ensuing two-point try, and Canton was back ahead by two scores.
The offense did not put on the fireworks like it had in Weeks One and Two, but it was enough for the win.
“We made some mistakes. We weren’t quite as crisp on offense,” Sechrist said. “We had two turnovers, and that’s because we faced a team that was putting some pressure on us. South Williamsport’s defense is tough, and you’re not going to score a lot of points on a big physical team like that.”
Canton led 21-7, but the game was nowhere near over.
Once again needing a stop, the Warriors once again stopped South Williamsport on fourth down, and ran out the clock to end the game.
The Warriors will return home next Friday for a matchup against Wyalusing.
