COAL TOWNSHIP — Competitive cheerleading teams from Southern Columbia, Shamokin, South Williamsport, Canton and Milton will represent District 4 at the eighth annual Competitive Spirit Championships Friday and Saturday at the Giant Center in Hershey.
The Tigers, Indians, Mountaineers and Warriors each won a district title in their respective divisions while the Black Panthers achieved the next highest score of the six remaining teams at the District 4 Cheerleading Championships Saturday at Shamokin Area Middle/High School.
As the only squad in co-ed, Canton automatically earned its first trip to Chocolatetown. The 10-member team, consisting of eight girls and two boys, achieved a score of 45.3 points.
“Obviously, we need to clean up our 360s to a full. There was a little bobble on that today,” coach Marcie Jennings said of the stunt. “We need to tighten up a lot of motions and clean up a few things. All in all, I am very happy on how they performed. They did very good and they worked very hard.”
To ensure the team put their best energy forward, Jennings said she did not tell the team before districts that they would be advancing to states.
“This is a great group of kids. They are very close-knit,” she said of the squad. “They deserve this.”
Troy was fourth in small varsity at 33.86.
