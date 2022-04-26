CANTON — Sara Saar hit a game winning two RBI double for the Canton softball team in a 10-9 victory over Troy on Monday evening.
Saar went 2-for-4 with four RBI. Molly Ward went 2-for-2 with one RBI, and Maekenzi Kinner knocked in two runs for the Lady Warriors.
Eight out of the nine Lady Warriors registered a hit in the ball game.
Keri Wesneski pitched all seven innings for Canton. The junior allowed four earned runs, while striking out seven. All four earned runs came off of solo home runs.
Tyra Williams hit two home runs, while Madi Palmer and Kaylie Ayres each hit one for the Trojans.
Williams went 3-for-3 with four RBI. Caitlyn Knapp, Palmer, and Ayres each knocked in one run.
Ayres shined in the circle for Troy, allowing zero earned runs in the final three innings.
Canton outhit Troy 10-8 and both teams committed four errors.
Troy hosts Williamson on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Canton hosts Wyalusing today at 4:30 p.m.
