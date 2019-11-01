TIOGA JUNCTION — The score line might show a routine win for Canton in the district IV class A Championship Game against Northeast Bradford. It was anything but. Canton Trailed by four or more points in all three sets, yet showed resiliency and heart to win the match 25-19, 25-19, 25-22.
“We like to say we like to play a longer game so it seems like we always start off slow,” said Senior Emily Ferguson, who finished with 22 digs and 10 kills.
That’s certainly what happened in the first set Canton trailed 7-2 early before evening the set at 13 and forcing a timeout. They continued to dominate, winning 12 of the next 18 points to take the first set.
The second set was more of the same. Canton trailed 7-4 early before tying it at 15 and rallying for a 25-19 win.
“For us seniors it’s do or die every point,” said Rhylie McNett.
Once again in the third set, Canton fell behind 7-3 before rallying to tie it at 11. From there it would be nip and tuck the rest of the way. With the score 14-13, Canton played incredible defense on a long rally before Ferguson finally put it away.
“finish the ball,” said Annie Giaoitti when asked what her thought process was down the stretch.
Canton would hold on for a 25-22 set victory and capture their third straight district title. There was a celebration but it was subdued. The real goal is the first round of states.
“We have a goal board and the number one goal on it is to win that first round of states,” said Ferguson.
Her sentiment was echoed by her head coach Shelia Wesneski who the Canton players said is their biggest fan and the rock behind this team.
For Canton, Annie Gaiotti had eight points, two aces, nine kills, 12 digs; Esther Martin had 13 points, three aces, six kills, one block, six digs, Rhiley McNett had two kills, three blocks, one assist, one dig; Jillaney Hartford had three points, one ace, six kills, two blocks, three digs; Emily Ferguson had six points, 10 kills, one assist, 22 digs; Jillian Shay had six points, one ace, one kill, 15 digs; and Carmya Martell had seven points, four aces, 29 assists, five digs.
Northeast Bradford was led by Emily Susanj’s eight kills, and Julianna Susanj 13 digs and seven assists.
Chloe Baker had four kills, 14 digs and two assists while McKenna Hurley had two kills and two digs; Jordan Shumway had a kill and four digs; Lauryn Schultz had a kill and 15 digs with Kylie Lewis adding 13 digs.
