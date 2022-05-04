Canton wins thriller over Northeast Bradford

ROME — Trailing by one run in the seventh inning against Northeast Bradford, Canton’s Keri Wesneski delivered a game-tying RBI double, forcing extra innings.
The Lady Warriors poured on four runs in the eighth inning, completing a 7-3 comeback victory over NEB on Tuesday evening.
“I am proud of them all and how they battled,” Canton head coach Lyle Wesneski said. “Coming into tonight I told everyone to do their part and to just be you.”
Canton jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning, as Keri Wesneski lined out to center field allowing Molly Ward to score.
The Lady Panthers answered in the bottom of the first inning when Emily Susanj hit a sacrifice groundout tying the game at 1-1.
Northeast Bradford’s Melanie Shumway opened the third inning with a single. Kayliegh Thoman then reached base on a walk and NEB was in business.
Coach Wesneski noted that the base running abilities of Shumway and Thoman put pressure on his defense.
The pressure resulted in two runs for Northeast Bradford, as Shumway scored on a passed ball, and Thoman scored on an RBI single hit by Susanj.
Rylin Graham cut Northeast Bradford’s lead to 3-2 by hitting an RBI single in the fourth inning.
After Wesneski’s double forced extra innings, Alexis Baldwin and Maekenzi Kinner hit back-to-back singles for the Lady Warriors in the eight inning.
Kinner scored on an error and Molly Ward hit an RBI double making the score 5-3. Two more runs scored on a Northeast Bradford error.
“It was a close game until the eight inning,” Northeast Bradford head coach Tilden Franklin said. “We had errors in that last inning that opened it up for the big hit. We can’t have those late innings where are are giving them five to six outs.”
Ward went 4-for-5 with one RBI for Canton. Wesneski had two hits and two RBI. Graham had one hit and two RBI.
Wesneski struck out 13 and only allowed three earned runs and five walks in eight innings.
Susanj had one hit and two RBI for the Lady Panthers. Thailey Franklin struck out seven and gave up four earned runs in eight innings.
Canton hosts Sayre today at 4:30 p.m.
“We have to be ready to go and we can’t have a major letdown,” coach Wesneski sad. “I told them to keep the same enthusiasm that you had tonight.
Northeast Bradford travels to face Sayre on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
