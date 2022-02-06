Milton — Canton and Towanda represented the NTL at the PIAA District IV Dual Meet Tournament Saturday. Both teams earned their way courtesy of a preliminary victory Wednesday. While the youthful Black Knights gained invaluable experience, the Canton Warriors gained the experience and a school first. Canton battled to a third place finish and secured the school’s first ever bid to the team state tournament.
The two teams took different paths to a consolation semifinal clash.
Towanda fell to Warrior Run in the quarterfinal round. Warrior Run dominated the meet, winning nine of thirteen weight classes. For the Black Knights, Riley Vanderpool, Bryant Green, Spencer Jennings and Shane Atwood picked up victories.
Jennings jumped into action at 215 as a last-minute substitution. He used two takedowns to secure a 4-1 win. Atwood trailed by two in the second period. He reached back from underneath and locked up a headlock. The move got him a reversal and the fall.
The Black Knights rebounded with a victory over South Williamsport in the first round of the wrestlebacks. Towanda built a 30-15 lead courtesy of wins from Vanderpool, Sawyer Robinson, Jace Gunther, Mason Higley, Green and Jennings.
Mathematically, South Williamsport was still in the match with three bouts remaining. Shane Atwood lost by decision as South Williamsport closed to 30-18. South’s Bobby Gardner, ranked first in the state, picked up a fall at 126 to further close the gap to 30-24.
With the meet victory in jeopardy, Rylee Sluyter used well-timed attacks to get the win. Sluyter hit a switch for two as the first period expired. Then, he got a takedown at the end of the second to tie the bout, 5-5. Sluyter started the third period on bottom and scored five points on a hip heist. From there, he locked up the dual with a 12-6 victory.
Canton opened their day by avenging an earlier loss to Montoursville. Montoursville beat Canton in a dual earlier this month, 38-30. But, Canton battled that bout without two of their starters, Riley Parker and Mason Nelson. At full strength, Canton won five of the first six bouts and eight of the thirteen weight classes.
Having the two starters back certainly helped, but some wrestlers bettered their performances as well. Nelson picked up a fall at heavyweight, Parker picked up a major decision. Ryland Sakers lost by major decision rather than technical fall. Luke Vermilya won by major decision rather than by decision. Brennan Taylor avenged a loss from the earlier match.
Canton head coach, Lyle Wesneski, noted ”We had guys that got pinned the other night, guys that got teched but didn’t today. That’s huge. That’s two or three extra team points we saved oursevles. And then 189 (Parker) and heavyweight (Nelson), that was a lot of points difference.”
In the semifinals, Canton fell to Montgomery. Montgomery’s Caden Finck won the opening bout. Canton responded by forfeiting 145 hoping to pick up points later. The move did not pay off as well as hoped. Hayden Ward did pick up a major decision at 152. However, Montgomery won the next bouts, one of them by fall.
Parker and Nelson got falls to close the team score to 16-24. Canton won two bouts at 106 and 113 to further close the gap to 23-34, in favor of Montgomery.
After a Montgomery fall at 120, Holden Ward picked up a technical fall at 126. Canton trailed 28-30. Montgomery’s Hunter Leet sealed the 34-28 victory for Montgomery with a major decision at 126.
Canton’s loss accompanied by Towanda’s rebound paired the two teams in a wrestleback semifinal. The Warriors dominated the bout en route to a 40-19 victory. Canton cruised to a 40-9 lead before losing the last two matches.
Sexton recognized that his youthful team was low on steam in their final bout. “I don’t think we had anything left in the tank against Canton. I think we were pretty flat. I think we could have done better.”
Sexton also expressed pride in his team’s performance. “Overall, I am pleased with our day. I am pleased with where we are as a dual meet team this year. Nothing to be upset or disappointed about.”
Canton’s win propelled them into the consolation finals. A win meant a third place finish and qualifying for the state dual meet tournament. Canton’s opponent in the all important match was Warrior Run.
The meet started at 152 pounds where Hayden Ward pinned his opponent in the second period.
Eight bouts later, at the conclusion of the 120 bout, Canton led 36-7. Canton got wins from Bailey Ferguson and Parker while Connor Davis, Nelson, Cohen Landis and Holden Ward pinned their opponents during the run. Canton’s lead was insurmountable with only four bouts left.
Warrior Run picked up three falls before Hudson Ward took the mat for Canton at 145. Ward put an end to the Warrior Run streak with a 4-1 win. Ward’s win brought the final score to 39-25.
Wesneski credited his guys with accomplishing a team goal. “We wanted to get in the state tournament and that’s where we are at. I am proud of these guys. Every single guy contributed in some way, shape or form. We had to find a way. We had to come back and redeem a loss earlier in the week.”
Canton will travel to wrestle the District 11 runner-up on Monday. Wesneski anticipates the next bout will be a challenge. But, his team is prepared. “We want to be battle-tested. This is just another step in our journey of trying to get where we need to be. We are going to go down there and scrap. These kids are excited and so am I.”
