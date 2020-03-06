HERSHEY- The first day at the PIAA State wrestling tournament is a wake up call for numerous wrestlers around the state. Two losses in a row means you don’t advance into the second day and your season is over. For Canton’s four qualifying state tournament wrestlers, an NTL high, qualifying is not enough.
“That ‘s what we talked about all week,” said Canton head coach Lyle Wesneski on Thursday. “I told them Monday night, don’t be satisfied with just getting there. Too many kids are just happy to get there. We’re happy to get there but we’re not happy to get there and not perform. We’re coming; we might as well bring some hardware home. You guys haven’t put in all this work just to be content on getting there. I think that’s what Garrett (Wesneski, a Canton state medalist) was telling them too. You work this hard, with all of the kids in the same boat you’re in, go take it from them.”
“It’s all about having the right mindset and doing things the right way and believing,” he added.
Canton’s most successful wrestler of the day, 195-pound senior Garrett Storch, heeded Wesneski’s words. In his match against McGuffey’s Garrett Boone, the Southwest Region’s third place winner, Storch came out swinging. The senior took down his opponent almost immediately with a single leg.
“It was pretty big for me,” Storch said after the match. “I told coach before I came out that I was going to take him down and let him back up. Well, it didn’t work that easy. I took him down and I was like maybe I can hold him down. Then when I had him on his back there I was like holy this is actually going to happen, I’m going to win my first state match.”
Storch was able to pin his foe before the first period ended.
“It means a lot honestly,” Storch said after his pin. “I had him on his back right there and I could hardly keep my emotions to myself. I was thinking oh, this is it, I’m going to win my first state match. I was really hyped up, really excited.”
“I don’t think there was a bit of nerves going out there. I’ve been waiting for this moment all my life. I look up to Garrett Wesneski and all of those other Canton Warriors who made it to states. I want to be just like them, I want to win and I want to place here at states… Garrett’s been talking to me quite a bit about it and he just said there’s going to be a lot of kids there that are going to be nervous or just want to be at states. He said you have to be the kid that wants to place at states and not just be at states.”
“Coach Lyle does a lot for us too. He takes us to these big tournaments where the place is almost as big as this. You got the fans out there and that really helps me. I like to feed off the crowd and if they’re screaming and yelling that’s good for me, that’s what I want.”
Storch will match up with Reynolds’ Braydon Herbster in the quarterfinals on Friday.
“He’s like the honey badger, he doesn’t care,” Wesneski said about his only senior in the tournament. “He doesn’t worry about looking at brackets and this and that. He just goes out and when it’s time to go he goes. He sits up in the bleachers, relaxed. I have to wave to him for him to come down and get ready, then he just goes. I’m happy for him, we need to win just one more to get a medal. Let’s do it first thing in the morning, that’ll be even better.”
Storch was the only Warrior wrestler to not be defeated on Thursday, but two other are still alive in consolations. Freshman Hayden Ward fell in his first match by fall to Burrell’s Ian Oswalt, a state medalist but then won his first consolation match against Littletown’s Ayden Dillon, 7-1, to continue wrestling Friday.
“It feels great,” Ward said after his consolation win. “Coming off that first loss I just needed to get a win and now I have to keep it going.
“There’s a lot of upsets,” Ward said of his first impression of the state tournament. “Anything can happen, anyone can beat anyone. I’m just going to have to continue wrestling hard.”
“They support me and I support them,” Ward said of his teammates that joined him at the tournament. “It’s just fun… Garrett Wesneski, he texted me before and said you got to keep your head up and just keep wrestling and you’ll be fine.”
“We had a couple tough draws,” Wesneski said of his wrestlers’ performance on Thursday. “Hayden had the Oswald kid… He’s the real deal, he wrestled a good first period and we knew all week that cross face cradles were coming and we practiced all week. He’s young, made a mistake and brought his outside leg up twice, and he was cradled. We said we got to wrestle back.”
“He’s a great athlete,” Wesneski said about his 132-pound freshman. “He’s still got some things to work on technique-wise he needs to clean up to be elite. But he’s a scrapper, he goes hard. He’s flexible, athletic, tough, but we’re coming back tomorrow and we’re going to let it fly and win two more.”
Possibly the most heart warming story of the PIAA tournament is that of Timmy Ward. The Canton junior was forced to take last year off from wrestling after he was diagnosed with lymphoma following football season. He returned to Hershey Thursday focused back on wrestling a year after receiving chemo treatments less than five miles away at the Hershey Medical Center.
Ward lost his first match to Freedom Area’s Trent Schultheis after getting hit with a reversal and three back points on a Peterson move at the end of the first period. Ward would go on to be pinned by the Southwest Region runner up in the third period.
“Coming back through the loser’s bracket is a part of this sport,” Wesneski said of his wrestlers getting wins facing elimination. “We had a good game plan against the kid from Freedom. We executed. We came out and took him right down. We told him all week no rolls, no rolls because this kid likes to roll. And he caught him in a roll and we gave up five. That changed the whole complexion of the match. He was mad at himself, it is what it is, we can’t dwell on it.”
Ward bounced back strong in consolations, handily defeating Susquenita’s Michael Klinger 12-1 to advance into Friday.
“Well a couple months ago I was hoping that I’d still be in the winner’s bracket right now but once I was beat I was like alright, I need to stay focused and take it one match at a time,” Ward said after the match.
“It’s awesome to be here with my family here watching me, my three teammates here competing, it’s awesome. To be just a couple of miles down the road from the Hershey medical center where I was at last year at this time receiving treatments, it’s just kind of very emotional moment for me and my family.”
Canton’s fourth state tournament qualifier, Derek Atherton-Ely, went 0-2 on the day at 182 pounds, ending his tournament. Despite the losses, Wesneski was happy with what he has seen from the Junior this year.
“From where he was at last year as a .500 wrestler at best, he really turned it on this year,” Wesneski noted. “When we decided to make a move with Garrett going up, he got his weight under control, went down. I’m happy as heck that he’s down here and get a taste of it. He’s only a Junior, he knows what it takes now. He’s going to have to really clean up his technique, he’s a big strong kid but you can’t come down here and just brawl because these kids are good wrestlers.”
