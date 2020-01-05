CANTON — It was a marquee matchup.
Corbin Nolan of Wyalusing entered with a 12-0 mark on the year, fresh off winning the Tunkhannock Tournament.
For Canton it was Riley Parker, a freshman with a 13-6 mark on the year.
It was a tight match into the second period, that’s when Parker attacked, getting a takedown and the fall in 3:47
Just like that a 6-3 Wyalusing lead became 9-6 Canton and the Warriors were well on their way to a 45-30 victory in a key NTL matchup.
“It was really big,” Parker said of the fall. “I just knew with that we would keep rolling as a team.”
For the freshman it was exciting to be in a match with a wrestler like Nolan.
“It’s really fun, just to get after it with them,” Parker said. “They want to beat you and you’ve just got to put it to them.”
For the Warriors that one pin really got things going.
“Like coach said before, it’s contagious,” senior Garrett Storch said. “One person wins and it’s on to the next, the next, the next.”
For the Warriors the win was against a key NTL opponent and keeps them unbeaten in the league.
“That was a big match,” Timmy Ward said. “I would definitely say that’s one of the bigger matches we are going to have all year.”
The match started with Hayden Ward getting a 4-0 win over Nick Woodruff at 132 to put the Warriors on top 3-0.
Wyalusing took the lead as Skyler Manahan got a fall over Miah Lehman of Canton in 4:51 at 138.
Parker gave the lead back to the Warriors with his fall against Nolan.
Wyalusing retook the lead at 152 as Logan Newton got a pin of Tyler Williams in 20 seconds and Brian Arnold got a 4-3 win at 160 over Brenen Taylor as the Rams led 15-9.
Canton got three straight pins at that point from some of their big guns as Timmy Ward pinned Jordan Lamb in 2:40 at 170 and Storch pinned Alex Hunsinger in 23 seconds at 182 and Derek Atherton-Ely pinned Zach Shaffer in 1:22 at 195.
For the Canton trio, they knew they had to go out and get some points to give Canton the lead. And, that’s what they did, as Canton went ahead 27-15 after the three falls.
“We knew we had a job to do, we just went out there and got six points and left it to the rest of the team to wrestle their hardest,” Ward said.
For Storch he just wanted to get his fall as fast as he could.
“I just wanted to get my six and get back home,” Storch said.
Canton rearranged things at the higher weight, moving their normal 220-pound wrestler Trevor Williams up to 285 and sliding Connor Davis in at 220 to face unbeaten Jackson Chilson of Wyalusing at 220.
The move paid off with Williams getting a fall at 285, but it also almost really paid off as Davis had Chilson on his back at one point, and narrowly lost a 7-6 match against the Wyalusing standout.
“It was awesome to see him do that,” Ward said. “But, down in the mat room, every day we are all just beating up on each other, trying to make each other better. And, Lyle (Coach Lyle Wesneski) makes sure we get new partners and is making sure you get different feels for different styles.”
Williams did his job with a 46 second pin of Dereck Baldwin at 285, and he feels like what Davis did at 220 shows just how deep the Warriors are.
“It definitely shows how good our backups are and how good we are as a team,” Williams said. “Overall, I think that really helped us out. I really think that helped us win the match.”
At 106 Isaac Landis of Canton got a fall in 1:39 over Alex Boyd and Bailey Ferguson of Canton pinned Darevin Curlee in 40 seconds at 113 as the Warriors went up 45-18.
Wyalusing ended the match with back-to-back forfeit wins as Hunter Manahan got a forfeit at 120 and Owen Hadlock got a forfeit at 126.
For Canton it was a big win, but they know there is still work to do this year.
“We can’t ease up, we have to keep grinding in the weight room,” Ward said. “Keep working hard and keep wrestling our best to put ourselves in the best position we can for districts.”
