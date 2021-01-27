The Canton wrestling team will be shut down for the next 10 days due to COVID-19 issues within the program.
The soonest Canton could return to the mats is Feb. 5.
“We had two positive cases today, one last night and one this morning,” Canton coach Lyle Wesneski said. “When I talked to the superintendent it was in the best interest to quarantine everybody for 10 days and get through this tough spot. No one’s fault, we are doing what we are supposed to do. This could happen to anybody at anytime.
“We are going to take the ten days. We can resume practice next Friday Feb. 5, practice the fifth, sixth, seventh and then try and get a couple matches in early in the week before we go to sectionals. If teams don’t wrestle us I understand we will keep practicing and be ready for sectionals when they roll around.”
They had some key non-league matchups this week, with matches at Benton and at Warrior Run, that will be postponed.
It may be hard to make up some of the matches as Canton will have a short turnaround before the North Section Tournament starts on the 12th.
Canton’s match against Sayre this week is already canceled with no makeup date.
Canton postponed a match with Troy last week, and then they didn’t wrestle at the Jarvis Duals on Saturday.
The Warriors did wrestle and beat Hughesville on Monday night.
The Warriors hope to make up the match with Troy and then on the 9th they take on Montoursville.
The one positive for the Warriors is they can be back for sectionals.
“The two kids that were positive now once they have their 10 days up, they are both off Feb. 2nd, they are good, there is no chance of them getting quarantined, no chance of them close contact through the postseason, that’s an advantage down the road. You know in 5 weeks it will happen to someone sooner or later,” Wesneski said.
“We are very fortunate that we had enough time to get the 10 days and get through this tough spell and had it been a week later we would be in trouble WE are fortunate we have the time to do it. We went down disinfected the room. The kids have done everything we asked of them, wear masks, shower, disinfect, we check their temps every day, check for symptoms. The two guys we had we recognized symptoms and we told them to stay home and it helped us I think.”
All other sports teams at Canton are currently still playing their games as scheduled. However, Wyalusing did postpone their girls basketball game against Canton on Thursday due to the Wyalusing Health and Safety plan they are following.
Canton has gone through something similar in the fall when football shut down, so many of the athletes have been here before and know how to get through this.
“I told them, we all know at some point you are going to have some type of adversity, how are you going to deal with it,” Wesneski said. “They had it in shut down, got shut down had four games (in football). We are going to have guys go in with nine matches, that’s it. But, the ultimate goal is to get to the postseason and that’s how it works, I guess do the best we can do, they are competitors, they will be fine.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.