Canton wrestling picked up a 54-18 win over NP-Liberty on Wednesday night.
At 285 NP-Liberty’s Logyn Choplosky pinned Jaden Fantini-Hulslander in 4:46.
NP-Liberty’s Sophia Domenech got a forfeit at 106 and at 113 Isaac Landis of Canton beat Roger Learn 16-9.
Austin Allen of Canton won 4-0 over Braydon Garverick at 120 and at 126 Bailey Ferguson of Canton won 5-2 over Coy Wagner.
Hayden Ward of Canton pinned Patriot June of NPL in 2:41 at 132 and Canton’s Miah Lehman got a forfeit at 138.
Riley Parker of Canton pinned Landon Rippel in 1:40 at 145 and at 152 Tyler Pequignot of NP-Liberty pinned Zke Gilliland of Canton in 1:45.
Brenen Taylor of Canton beat Mitchel Tice of NPL 7-4 at 160 and at 170 Canton’s Timmy Ward pinned Kohen Lehman in 3:27.
Garrett Storch of Canton got a forfeit at 182 and at 195 Derek Atherton-Ely got a forfeit, while Trevor Williams had a forfeit at 220.
Waverly 53, Whitney Point 24
Hunter Ballard of Whitney Point won 8-7 over Austin Kimble at 152 and at 160 Waverly’s Ethan Stotler got a forfeit.
Killian Prentice of Whitney Point got a pin in 1:37 over Kaden Kipling at 170 and a t182 Whitney Point’s Austin Quail got a pin over Andrew Kimble in 47 seconds.
Trevor Meyers of Waverly pinned Ryan Quail in 2:45 at 195 and Gage Tedesco of Waverly pinned Colin Weeks in 22 seconds at 220.
Trent Skeens of Waverly got a forfeit at 285 and their was a double forfeit at 99 points.
Connor Stotler (106), Madison Yeakel (113) and Mason Ham (120) all got forfeits for Waverly and Aiden Rosa of Whitney Point won 8-5 over Ryan Laforest at 126.
Waverly’s Garrett Skeens won by technical fall 15-0 in 4:55 over Kristian Nilsen at 132 and at 183 Cole Stanton pinned Devin Mardirosan in 39 seconds, while Jordan Cannif of Whitney Point pinned Braeden Hills in 16 seconds at 145.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.