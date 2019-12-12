Canton wrestling picked up a 54-18 win over NP-Liberty on Wednesday night.

At 285 NP-Liberty’s Logyn Choplosky pinned Jaden Fantini-Hulslander in 4:46.

NP-Liberty’s Sophia Domenech got a forfeit at 106 and at 113 Isaac Landis of Canton beat Roger Learn 16-9.

Austin Allen of Canton won 4-0 over Braydon Garverick at 120 and at 126 Bailey Ferguson of Canton won 5-2 over Coy Wagner.

Hayden Ward of Canton pinned Patriot June of NPL in 2:41 at 132 and Canton’s Miah Lehman got a forfeit at 138.

Riley Parker of Canton pinned Landon Rippel in 1:40 at 145 and at 152 Tyler Pequignot of NP-Liberty pinned Zke Gilliland of Canton in 1:45.

Brenen Taylor of Canton beat Mitchel Tice of NPL 7-4 at 160 and at 170 Canton’s Timmy Ward pinned Kohen Lehman in 3:27.

Garrett Storch of Canton got a forfeit at 182 and at 195 Derek Atherton-Ely got a forfeit, while Trevor Williams had a forfeit at 220.

Waverly 53, Whitney Point 24

Hunter Ballard of Whitney Point won 8-7 over Austin Kimble at 152 and at 160 Waverly’s Ethan Stotler got a forfeit.

Killian Prentice of Whitney Point got a pin in 1:37 over Kaden Kipling at 170 and a t182 Whitney Point’s Austin Quail got a pin over Andrew Kimble in 47 seconds.

Trevor Meyers of Waverly pinned Ryan Quail in 2:45 at 195 and Gage Tedesco of Waverly pinned Colin Weeks in 22 seconds at 220.

Trent Skeens of Waverly got a forfeit at 285 and their was a double forfeit at 99 points.

Connor Stotler (106), Madison Yeakel (113) and Mason Ham (120) all got forfeits for Waverly and Aiden Rosa of Whitney Point won 8-5 over Ryan Laforest at 126.

Waverly’s Garrett Skeens won by technical fall 15-0 in 4:55 over Kristian Nilsen at 132 and at 183 Cole Stanton pinned Devin Mardirosan in 39 seconds, while Jordan Cannif of Whitney Point pinned Braeden Hills in 16 seconds at 145.