ATHENS — Saturday was the first time the Canton wrestling team was on the mats in three weeks.
They didn’t seem to miss a beat.
After being quarantined through the end of last week, the Warriors returned for the North Section Championship and came away with the team title.
“We tell the kids all the time, you take it one day at a time,” Canton coach Lyle Wesneski said. “We were presented with an opportunity to come back, start working out last Friday and the kids have been laser focused to get ready. Are we 100% where we want to be? No, we still have another week of training to get ready for districts.
“We have a young team, they showed a lot of heart today, a lot of grit. We had a lot of guys that wrestled their way through the wrestle backs which was important. WE have work to do, we have to keep improving every day.”
For Wesneski he was happy with how the kids fought in matches on Saturday, many working their way back through brackets to finish third. And, he’s proud of how the team has done that all season long.
“I am proud of the efforts,” he said. “I am proud of dealing with adversity, it teaches them a lot. This year has been a perfect example of teaching life lessons.”
Canton finished with 174 points Jersey Shore finished second as a team with 150 points, followed by Wyalusing at 112.5. Athens was fourth, followed by Williamson, Troy, NP-Liberty, Towanda, Sullivan County, NEB, Sayre and Wellsboro.
At 106 pounds Clayton Carr of Wyalusing dropped his first match of the season in the final, falling to Jersey Shore’s Brock Weiss by fall in 4:14.
Canton’s Cohen Landis was the third qualifier onto districts, with just three moving on this year, winning by major decision 9-1 over Kenyon Slater of Troy in the consolation final.
At 113 Athens’ Gavin Bradley won another sectional title, pinning Troy’s Joe Schwenk in 2:49. Rocky Finnegan of Sullivan County took third with a 10-1 win over Chelsea Hungerford of Williamson.
“I am just trying to do what I do best and just come out here and dominate,” Bradley said. “Just trying to wrestle, it’s another tournament, my coaches push me well.”
For Bradley it was special winning the title in his home gym.
“This is my territory, this is my jungle,” Bradley said. “I play sports in this gymnasium, I look at these walls every day.”
The one big difference with this sectional tournament was no fans in the stands for the tournament.
“It’s a little different,” Bradley said. “I wish my parents were allowed to come because they love seeing me. But, they still see me every day, they still tell me they love me and I’m happy for that.”
In the 120 final Isaac Landis gave up an early takedown Athens’ Mason Vanderpool. However, Landis fought back, and got the fall in 3:05.
“It happens a lot (giving up early points), so I wasn’t too worried about it,” Landis said. “I tried to feel him out, see where he was at and at the end when I saw he was on the scrambling side I was able to slide by and get to him.”
Once he was on top, Landis was able to do what he does best.
“That’s definitely where I’m strongest,” he said. “I like to get them flat as fast as I can and get the bar and a half and finish them off.”
Carter Gontarz of Williamson got a fall in 58 seconds against Caleb Schwenk of Troy in the third-place match to make districts.
At 126 Troy’s Seth Seymour got a 13-3 major decision win against Hunter Manahan of Wyalusing, a wrestler who had beaten Seymour by fall earlier in the week.
“It feels good,” Seymour said. “I came back and I wrestled my match. I knew what I had to work on all week.
“I went out and got that first takedown. I kind of got out of position, he got a reversal and I got him right back.”
Now, there is more work for Seymour to do.
“Just keep going to work, don’t relax, keep going more.”
One challenge on Saturday was the lack of crowd providing momentum in a final.
“It’s hard,” Seymour said. “We are all used to everyone being here and all the momentum of the crowd cheering you on.”
Jacob Courtney finished third to make districts with a 6-3 win over Ayden Sprague of Williamson.
Jersey Shore’s Liam Goodrich took the title at 132, defeating Canton’s Bailey Ferguson 8-3. In the third-place match Patriot June of NP-Liberty made districts with a 6-1 win over Owen Hadlock of Wyalusing.
Canton’s Hayden Ward got a 13-3 major decision against Kaden Setzer of Athens at 138 to capture the sectional crown.
“It feels pretty good,” Ward said. “I just have to go stay focused and hopefully come back better next week and hopefully get a district title to.”
Setzer is a slippery wrestler, but Ward just tried to stick to what he does best.
“Just tried to stay to my technique and wrestle smart,” he said. “you get in little scrambles and we have to figure out how to get out of them.”
Skyler Manahan of Wyalusing finished third with a fall against Nathaniel Welch of Williamson in 3:28.
Nathan Higley won the title at 145 by forfeit as Jersey Shore’s Gabe Andrus forfeited with an injury.
“They said he was dealing with some injuries,” Higley said. “I don’t blame him, just get into next week, try and heal up and I wish the best for him.”
For Higley Saturday was just another step on the way to where he wants to get.
“It’s just another year, last one, just going to try and get that state title now,” Higley said. “I am just looking one match at a time. I’m glad I’m wrestling, glad we are able to have a season.”
Canton’s Hudson Ward finished third, winning by technical fall 19-4 over Joel Hultz of Williamson.
Wyalusing’s NIck Woodruff won his second-straight title, capturing the 152 pound crown with a 13-4 major decision over Michael Davis of Canton.
“It feels good, back-to-back,” Woodruff said.
Davis jumped out with an early take down on Woodruff, but Woodruff was able to battle back for the win.
“Little surprised,” Woodruff said. “I knew if I fought through it I’d be fine the rest of the match.”
Once he got on top, Woodruff was in his element.
“It’s always been a part of my game,” Woodruff said. “I have always been strong on top and confident in my ability to get the turn, get points.”
Athens’ Chris Bathgate made districts with a third-place finish, topping Jack Shumway of Northeast Bradford 8-2.
The 160-pound final was a physical, intense match as Riley Parker beat Tyler Bauder of Jersey Shore 11-3. Bauder was called multiple times for unnecessary roughness/unsportsmanlike conduct.
“It feels pretty good, I worked really hard all year without getting a lot of mat time,” Parker said. “It felt good to come down here and do good.”
Getting the lead early in the match helped a lot.
“It really helped me out with how I could finish the match, and gave me a little more cushion to work with.”
While the match was physical, Parker kept his cool throughout.
“Just let your wrestling do the talking,” Parker said. “It only ends bad for you if you can’t keep your composure.”
Athens’ Karter Rude took third with an 8-3 win over Gaven Sexauer of NP-Liberty.
In the 172 pound final Kohen Lehman of NP-Liberty picked up a 12-5 victory over Zach Stafursky of Athens.
“It feels pretty great, all the work I put in paid off,” Lehman said.
For Lehman winning the title was special.
“It felt pretty good, but I should have went in that match with a better mindset then I did.”
Not having fans was tough, but Lehman’s teammates were in his corner all day.
“It’s a little sad not having fans cheer you on,” Lehman said. “But, all the teammates and friends I have around me fill it out.”
Lehman upset top seeded Gabe Packer of Jersey Shore 9-4 in the semifinals. Packer then medically forfeited his consolation round match to miss out on Dsitricts.
Troy’s Mason Woodward finished third at 172, defeating Colton Pretti of Sullivan County 3-0.
Haydn Packer of Jersey Shore won the title at 189 pounds, defeating Zach Shaffer of Wyalusing by technical fall 16-0.
Shaffer got the final with a win over Canton’s Derek Atherton-Ely, who was a state qualifier last year.
Atherton-Ely finished third with a pin of Josh Isbell of Troy in 1:35.
Towanda’s Clayton Watkins brought home the title at 215 pounds, with a 3-1 win over Mike Sipps of Williamson.
Watkins joins his dad, Bob, as sectional winners. They are the third father/son combination to win sectional titles for Towanda. Both Bob and Clay were unbeaten in dual meet action their senior years, the first of the three father/sons to do that.
“It’s amazing, amazing,” Watkins said of winning the title.”
It was a back-and-forth match with Sipps throughout.
“Up and down,” Watkins said. “I was doing good, doing good, got cradled up, got the reversal for two and pretty good from there.”
The two wrestled twice earlier in the year at the Jarvis Tournament, with Sipps winning both.
However, Watkins then won in a dual meet, and again on Saturday.
“We have gone back and forth multiple times, to get this win feels amazing,” Watkins said.
“They are 2-2 against each other right now,” Towanda coach Bill Sexton said. “You want to win the last one.”
For Sexton it’s special to see his senior stand on top of the sectional podium.
“I feel very, very, very happy for Clay,” Sexton said. “He’s worked very hard from the time he was a freshman. He just worked real hard to get to this position. It’s a great way for him to begin his postseason.”
Jersey Shore’s Dyllian Ross took third at 215 with a pin of Conner Davis of Canton in 4:15.
Williamson’s Kade Sottolano got the 285-pound title with a 5-2 decision against Lee Springman of Jersey Shore.
“It feels good, I know I have a lot of improvement to do if I want to keep moving on, I have to keep improving and get better,” Sottolano said.
For Sottolano there is work to do on his offense.
“I have to find another shot other than an underhook single and a snap down,” he said. “I have to figure out something else to get my offense going against people who are shorter than me.”
