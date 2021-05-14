The Canton softball team beat Sayre 17-2 on Thursday in four innings.
Molly Ward and Emmi Ward both had three hits in the win.
Molly Ward had a double, four RBI and two runs scored and Emmi Ward had an RBI and scored three runs, while stealin gtwo bases.
Katie Shay, Allyson Butcher Alexis Baldwin and Mae Kinner each had two hits in the game.
Shay had three RBI, Butcher scored two runs and had a double, Kinner had an RBI, with a double and scored three runs and Baldwin had an RBI and scored three runs.
Sara Saar, Keri Wesneski, Taylor Acla and Hulbert had hits in the game.
Wesneski had an RBI, with a double, Acla scored a run and Saar had four RBI, a double, and scored two runs.
Jillian Shay scored a run in the game.
Marissa Garrison, Madison Smith and Savanna Harbst had hits for Sayre in the game, Smith and Garrison scored runs.
Wyalusing 11,
Williamson 0, 5 innings
Hailey Jayne turned in another dominant performance on the mound for the Rams in the win.
A day after tossing a three-hitter with 15 strikeouts, the Rams senior followed that up with a two-hitter and six strikeouts in the victory.
Imogen Herbert led the Wyalusing offense with three hits, including a double, and two runs scored.
Janelle Johns had two hits and scored a run for the Rams
Hailey Jayne had a double and a run for Wyalusing and Sydney Friedlander had a hit and a run scored.
Callie Bennett and Haley McGroarty each had a hit and scored a run and London Edwards had a hit and scored two runs.
Danella Cornell and Laci Norton each had a hit and scored a run.
Kaylee Stafford had a triple and Skylar Smith had a hit for the Warriors.
BASEBALL
Corning 3, Athens 1
Corning scored two runs in the sixth inning to pick up the win.
Gage Warner had a strong game on the mound, striking out six over six innings.
Lucas Kraft and Kaden Setzer had hits for the Wildcats in the win.
