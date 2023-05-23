WILLIAMSPORT — Canton’s Kyle Kapichok put on a show in the discus at the District IV Class AA Track and Field Championships as he took home the title with a throw 12-feet better than the runner-up.
Kapichok tossed the discus 148-feet, 10 inches to bring home the gold at Williamsport High School.
“It’s amazing. I’m kind of at a loss for words right now, I’ve been working for this my whole life,” Kapichok said.
Also for Canton, William Colton finished 12th in the discus, while Anthony Asbury took 13th.
Towanda’s Logan Lambert finished second in the triple jump to punch his ticket to states.
Lambert had a leap of 43-feet, 1/2-inch to earn his medal and a trip to Shippensburg.
“It feels very good, very satisfying,” said Lambert, who had a simple game plan at districts. “My mindset was to beat the next guy ahead of me.”
The Knights would get a seventh-place finish from Mitchell Mosier in the pole vault as he ended with a top height of 12-feet even.
The NEB boys got a seventh-place finish from Creed Dewing in the 1,600 with a time of 4:36.68. He was also ninth in the 3,200 in 10:07.11.
Aydin Finch was 14th in the 1,600, while Brayden Miller took 14th in the 800.
NEB’s 1,600 relay finished in 15th place.
Wyalusing’s Dylan Johns just missed out on a trip to states as he finished fourth in the high jump with a height of 6-feet, 1-inch. He clipped the bar multiple times at the state qualifying mark of 6-3.
Jacob Palfreyman finished eighth in the discus at 126-4, while Brody Fuhrey took 13th in the 800 and Trennan Tewksbury was 15th in the 3,200.
Ethan Lewis was 14th in the triple jump, while taking 14th in the pole vault and 15th in the high jump.
Wyalusing’s 400 relay finished in ninth place.
Troy’s Colin Loveland finished fourth in the triple jump with a hop, skip and jump of 41-feet, 10 1/4 inches.
Jacob Hinman was sixth in the 400 in 52.10 seconds, while Blake Shedden brought home a medal with an eighth-place finish in the 110 hurdles in 16.25 seconds.
Also for the Trojans, Hart Houseknecht placed 12th in the 3,200, while their 400 relay team finished in 11th place and their 1,600 relay squad finished 13th.
The Sayre Redskins would get a strong showing from Marco Quiros on Saturday.
Quiros placed ninth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.74 seconds. He missed out on a medal by just .03 seconds.
The Sayre sophomore also placed ninth in the 200 meters with a time of 23.34 seconds. He would take 13th in the 400 meters in 53.25 seconds.
The Athens boys competed in the District IV Class AAA meet with Kolsen Keathley taking home an eighth-place medal in the 200. He finished the race in 23.15 seconds.
Keathley would also place ninth in the 400 in 52.91 seconds, while Jaden Wright was 12th in the 200 in 23.77.
The Wildcat team of Ethan Denlinger, Ronel Ankam, Peter Jones and Matt Driesbaugh finished seventh in the 1,600 relay in 3:46.7.
Wright also joined Kelley Reid, Jack Ryan and Driesbaugh to place eighth in the 400 relay in 47.27 seconds.
Ethan Hicks took 11th in the 3,200 with a time of 10:35.75. He was also 16th in the 1,600.
Denlinger placed 10th in the 800 in 2:04.74, while also taking 15th in the 400 meters in 55.4 seconds.
Josh Martin was 14th in the javelin with a toss of 133-9, and Ankam took 15th in the 300 hurdles in 44.04.
