SHIPPENSBURG — The PIAA Track and Field Championships began on Friday, with multiple athletes from NTL teams competing amongst the best in the state of Pennsylvania.
Canton’s Kyle Kapichok medaled in the boys AA discus throw, placing eighth with a mark of 159-6.
“(It’s) awesome. I was nervous the whole time. I got eighth place and I’m so happy,” Kapichok said.
Elsewhere in the field events, Wyalusing’s Hannah Ely placed ninth, just outside the medaling top-eight, in the girls AA long jump. She finished with a distance of 16-8.25.
On the track, fellow Ram Olivia Haley just missed out on the finals of the girls’ 400 meter sprint, placing tenth, with a time of 59.54 in the preliminaries.
Towanda’s Anna Dunn placed 14th in the 400 meter sprint, with a time of 1:00.15.
NEB’s Gracelyn Laudermilch placed 16th in the girls AA 1,600 meter run, with a time of 5:25.79.
Towanda’s girls 1,600 meter relay team of Kelsea Allen-Smith, Eliza Fowler, Kelci Carle and Dunn just qualified for the finals of the event, placing eighth with a time of 4:06.24.
The PIAA Track and Field Championships will continue today at Shippensburg University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.