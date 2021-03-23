After finishing up her high school season wrestling against the boys, Canton’s Miah Lehman got a chance to see what she could do against the best female wrestler’s in the state of Pennsylvania.
Lehman had a strong season for the Warriors, going 5-2 against the boys, often wrestling multiple weights up in matches.
On Sunday, she competed in the MyHouse Pennzylvania Girls’ Wrestling State Championships, finishing as a state runner-up at 128 pounds.
The second-seeded Lehman got a bye into the quarterfinals, where she pinned Wyomissing’s Tiffany Feldman in nine seconds.
Lehman got a hard-fought 4-3 win over Kiski Area’s Isabella DeVito in the semifinals to make it into the finals.
“I knew from the start that I could make it to the finals,” Lehman said. “I had so much confidence in myself and so did everyone else that was tehre to support me. Considering it was my senior year it was pretty nerve racking, but exciting at the same time.
“I knew the competition would get harder as the day went on, but I still went out with everything I had and I am proud of myself for what I’ve accomplished, even though it wasn’t what I wanted.”
For Lehman, it was a crazy year. From the late start to wrestling, to a Covid shutdown for Canton, and wrestling up weights against bigger boys, but Lehman enjoyed the year.
“It was pretty crazy and sucked because half my season was gone, but to have states and be able to have all my support right there with me was special, because I couldn’t have asked for anything else.”
Going against the boys through the years is something Lehman knows made her better, even if it was tough at times.
“I would say just being my senior alone made it the most special year, and not only that but how much I’ve improved through the years. From moving schools and not wanting to wrestle my freshman year to pushing through all the many, many tears and continuing to succeed. Wrestling the boys is not easy at all, but it’s one of the best ways to help me dominate the girls.”
Now, Lehman has to see what is next.
She has schools looking at her to wrestle in college, but for her academics and her future comes first, and then she will see if wrestling can fit into that.
“I have been contacted by coaches who want me to wrestle for them, I’ve met them at college visits and I am excited to wrestle in college, but my career comes first, so if I get the chance to do both at a good college, I’ll take it.
“Not sure where yet, I’ve had a few let downs. At Lackawanna (College) the career field I want doesn’t allow student athletes and I’m pretty determined to that career (physical therapy). Lock Haven is one I am looking toward and Gannon University, which was my first ever choice.”
For Lehman, it hasn’t been just her work that’s gotten her this far, she knows all the support she’s had has helped her become a state runner-up..
“I’d also like to just say thank you to everyone who has ever supported me and cheered for me through my high school career,” Lehman said. “It brings me to tears to see it end so quickly and I hope to see them during my college experience.”
Athens’ Layla Bennett took fourth at 122-pounds in the tournament, that was held at Spooky Nook Sports Complex.
Bennett opened with a win over Georgi Butch of Parkland, getting the pin in 2:42.
In the quarterfinals Bennett fell 4-0 to second-seed Marissa Rumsey of the Ride Out Wrestling Club.
Bennett then came back in the consolation rounds and pinned Zalika Roberts of Gettysburg in 2:58, then she beat Zoe Earle of Pottstown in 2:42.
In the consolation semifinals Bennett got a 5-1 win over Alanna Barberio of Hatboro-Horsham.
In the third-place match Bennett fell 6-4 to Mattison Hyland of PWC Athena.
Troy’s Lacey Hinman was 1-2 at 147 pounds.
After an opening loss to eventual champion Andrea Wilmoth of DuBois, Hinman got a pin against Rieane Zajac in 4:30 in the consolation rounds. Hinman then lost to Avry Ryhal to end her day.
Athens’ Lilly Galasso finished 0-2 in the 134-pound bracket. It was Galasso’s first wrestling competition.
