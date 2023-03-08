HERSHEY — Canton senior Mason Nelson placed second at sectionals a year ago before going just 1-2 at districts to end his junior season — which was filled with some nagging injuries — in disappointing fashion.
A year later, a healthy Nelson has put together an incredible postseason — winning sectionals and taking second at districts and regionals to punch his ticket to Hershey.
“Last year I went (1-2) at districts, just not feeling too good. I was having some body problems with my knee and my shoulder. This year I felt a lot better coming into sectionals, took first there, came to districts, took second, and now I’m on my way to Hershey,” Nelson said after finishing second in the 285-pound bracket at regionals.
Nelson wasn’t healthy to start this season as, after a long football season where he helped the Warriors reach the state semifinals, he needed some time to get healed up.
The Canton senior didn’t open his season until Jan. 13, but since then he has gone 18-7 with six pins — including two more on his way to the regional finals on Saturday.
Nelson believes the late start to the season actually helped him peak at the right time.
“It definitely helped me a lot. At the beginning of the year getting into (wrestling shape) was kind of rough. I went to a tournament and that didn’t go so well. Then, I rested up for a couple weeks, had a couple dual meets and then I headed to sectionals. Since then it’s been pretty nice,” Nelson said.
“Getting him healthy was key,” said Canton coach Lyle Wesneski. “Once he got healthy (it was about) getting him in shape. The first tournament wasn’t pretty, but just step by step and we knew we wanted him to peak (in the postseason). He’s starting to get some confidence and starting to get better and better and better.”
One thing that has helped Nelson during districts and regionals is the battles he had to go through in the regular season and sectionals. The Canton heavyweight battled the likes of Athens’ Josh Nittinger and Towanda Audy Vanderpool along with standouts from Berks Catholic and Burrell in the team state tournament.
“I mean it really helped getting him in there with Audy, who’s 280, and Nittinger at 280. But he’s also had to wrestle some lighter guys who are quicker and stay in good position and don’t let his hips sag,” Wesneski said.
“It helps a ton because they weigh a little more than I do, and everybody at Hershey is going to weigh the limit. It just kind of gets me ready for them and shows me how the big guys move,” added Nelson.
While some wrestlers get caught up in the bright lights inside the Giant Center, Wesneski believes Nelson’s experience on the Warriors’ football team and wrestling in team states in Hershey earlier this year should help him avoid that.
“I think his football experience will help him, playing in big games, and getting down there for team states has helped. He was there and he wrestled really well,” Wesneski said. “He lost to a kid from Berks that’s going to be there that he very easily could have beaten, so he’s got confidence there, and he wrestled the kid from Burrell who he wrestled really well. I’m confident he’s going to go down there and do well. He’s got a great chance to medal. His confidence is high and we’re going to get him ready.”
“I mean I’m sure a lot of kids when they first go down there are nervous and they end up not wrestling that well but (having) been down there before (for team states) is going to help me a lot,” Nelson added.
It also helps that Nelson has his coaches, including former NCAA Division III national champ and two-time PIAA medalist Garrett Wesneski, helping him prepare for states.
“That has helped me out immensely. He’s taught me a lot of things that I never even knew about, and he’s really helped me get that much better to be where I am right now,” Nelson said of working with Garrett Wesneski.
The former NCAA D3 champ also gave Nelson was words of wisdom about the state tournament.
“He said you really just have to stay calm. Once you get to this part of the postseason, records don’t matter. You just have to go in there with a level head and don’t think you’re going to go out there and get pinned,” Nelson said.
Nelson is heading to states with a simple game plan.
“Just stay patient, look for my shots, set them up and don’t take lazy shots as (former Canton coach) Bill Holland would say,” he said.
