Nelson state preview

Canton’s Mason Nelson looks for the fall during the second day of the PIAA Team Championships in Hershey. Nelson will be back in the Giant Center today for the individual state tournament.

 Review Photo/ED BOARDMAN

HERSHEY — Canton senior Mason Nelson placed second at sectionals a year ago before going just 1-2 at districts to end his junior season — which was filled with some nagging injuries — in disappointing fashion.

A year later, a healthy Nelson has put together an incredible postseason — winning sectionals and taking second at districts and regionals to punch his ticket to Hershey.