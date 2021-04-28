Canton's Niemczyk earns all-state hoops honors

Isaiah Niemczyk was always a supremely talented athlete.
He also was always a strong basketball player.
However, this year, he took things to another level and that culminated on Tuesday with him being named second team all-state in Class AA.
The junior became a dominant force for the Warriors this year.
This year he became a player who averaged over 18 points a night, and could score 30+ on any given night.
“It is a result of all the hard work and time he has put in,” Canton coach Brock Kitchen said. “Isaiah has put time in outside of the season to improve his own skills and that in return has helped our team improve.”
Kitchen doesn’t know of any other Canton boys who have earned the honor.
“It feels great to most likely be the first, if not one of the only players from Canton to earn this and have this recognition,” Niemczyk said.
For Kitchen, the honor is special because of the type of person he is.
“He is just as good of a kid as he is a basketball player and I’m proud of the young man and player he has become,” Kitchen said.
After earning this honor it makes the junior just want to work harder in the future.
“This motivates me a lot,” Niemczyk said. “It’s definitely a confidence booster and motivates me to accomplish the goals I want to accomplish and be the best teammate and basketball player I can be.”
For the Warriors having Niemczyk earn this kind of honor is big for the program.
“When I came back to coaching when this group was in second grade, our goal was to grow a basketball program and this group with Isaiah leading them has been the cornerstone. Good things come to those that deserve and earn it.”
Niemczyk hopes his younger teammates see this and work for the same honors.
“This is very special for our program,” Niemczyk said. “This recognition also shows how great of coaches I have that have helped me get to where I am. This helps us as a team to get recognized as well.
“Anything is possible no matter what you want to do, just go accomplish your goals. As a freshman, I didn’t have the confidence to be who I am today and never thought I’d make it to where I am. It’s nice being around the younger kids and showing them the skills I’ve learned through the years I’ve been playing basketball.”
For Niemczyk, earning an honor like this can only help get him more looks from colleges.
“It helps a lot with college,” he said. “Being all-state helps me get more recognized and open the eyes of college coaches around the area to potentially notice me more.”
Jake DiMichele, a junior on the Sacred Heart state championship team, is the player of the year in the state.
