CANTON — Isaiah Niemczyk reached the 1,000 point milestone and scored a team-high 20 points to help lead Canton to a 66-36 victory over Montgomery on Monday night.
Canton held Montgomery to four points in the first quarter. Canton’s Caiden Williams scored six of his 18 total points in the quarter as well.
Williams didn’t stop there, as he went on to score 10 points in the second quarter and the Warriors exploded for 24 points taking a 37-18 lead at halftime.
Niemczyk worked his way to the free throw line in the third quarter making four out of his six free throws. Niemzyl also scored three two point field goals to essentially ice the game.
Canton’s Cooper Kitchen scored nine points and Weston Bellow scored seven.
Canton hosts Wyalusing on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.