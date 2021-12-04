ALTOONA — The Canton Warriors had an amazing run through the state playoffs that featured two thrilling wins and showed the grit the team has, but it came to an end with a 20-7 loss to District VI Champion Bishop Guilfoyle in the PIAA Class A semifinals on Friday.
After forcing the Marauders to punt on their opening possession, Canton orchestrated a 16-play drive that lasted the remainder of the quarter.
The Warriors came away empty-handed, though, as quarterback Cooper Kitchen was sacked and Canton had to punt it away.
Each team only had the ball once in the opening quarter.
Bishop Guilfoyle got on the board first with a five-yard touchdown run by quarterback Carson Kiesewetter with 3:22 to go in the first half.
Canton struggled to contain the elusive quarterback throughout the game, as he carried the ball 19 times for 137 yards and constantly broke out of the grasp of Warrior defenders.
“He is a special kid. We think we have athletes, but he made some moves and we couldn’t make a play on him,” Canton coach Tyler Sechrist said. “I thought we did better in the second half at containing him, but he’s something special.”
In a similar fashion to the quarterfinal game against Old Forge, Canton allowed a touchdown right before the end of the half — an eight-yard scamper by Kiesewetter — and went into the locker room trailing 14-0.
The Warriors came out strong to start the third quarter, and put together a sim-minute, 60-yard drive that ended with a one-yard touchdown run by Riley Parker on fourth down.
Parker finished the game with 118 yards on 22 carries.
“I told them we’ve been here before. We were here last week. We’re not going to quit, no matter what happens,” Sechrist said. “We’ve got to be able to run the ball. We’ve got to start controlling the line of scrimmage, and they did.”
While the Warriors never quit, that would be the extent of their success.
Canton was plagued by penalties all night, and jumped offsides seven times in an unusual display of undisciplined football.
“I think (it was) jitters and the position we were in of trying to make something happen,” Sechrist said of the penalties. “The kids just wanted to get off the ball and make a play. It was very uncharacteristic of us, just to have that many mental mistakes.”
At this point in the season, it’s something a team can simply not afford to do.
“We didn’t play our best game today. We had a lot of mistakes and penalties that we were driving that kind of put us back,” Sechrist said. “You can’t play that way against a team like Bishop Guilfoyle. They’re just too good a team to make mistakes (against) and we just didn’t play sharp enough to beat them.”
Canton hung tough, though, and had a chance to tie the game with less than two minutes remaining after a missed field goal.
The Warriors attempted a hook-and-lateral — a play that was successful last week but called back by a penalty — but could not execute and turned the ball over.
Austin Allen caught the initial pass, but was quickly pursued by a defender as the toss to Bailey Ferguson ended up on the ground and Bishop Guilfoyle jumped on the ball.
It was the first turnover of the game.
“We were taking a chance there. We were down and we had to take a shot. It just didn’t work out for us,” Sechrist said. “They were in there quick and hit Austin before he could really get a good pitch to Bailey. It just didn’t happen.”
The Marauders put the game away with Kiesewetter’s third touchdown of the night.
It was a heartbreaking end to the best season the program has seen.
“It was a great season. You hate to lose that last one, and it hurts a lot because the kids put a lot into it. They’re all heart,” Sechrist said. “There’s only one team in the playoffs that doesn’t lose their last game.”
The Warriors will bring back a strong core next year, and while nothing is guaranteed, Sechrist likes what the future holds.
“We’re going to work to get back to this point, and further,” he said.
And while the loss stings now, the 2021 season will be one to remember for the Warriors and the entire Canton community.
“It’s hard to swallow right now,” Sechrist said. “But looking back on this season, it’s been amazing. An amazing ride and a lot of fun.”
“It was just amazing, the best season in Canton High School Football history,” he added. “Of course we wanted more and thought we could do more, but looking back on it and what they were able to accomplish is amazing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.